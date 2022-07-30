WhatsNew2Day
Biden tests positive for COVID AGAIN and goes back into White House isolation

Biden, 79, tests positive for COVID AGAIN and returns to White House isolation after ‘rebound’ case common in elderly patients taking ‘Paxlovid’

  • President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and sent him back into isolation just three days after he was acquitted

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, sending him back into isolation just three days after he was allowed to resume his duties.

In a memo, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, that the president is not experiencing any new symptoms and “continues to feel good.”

On Saturday afternoon, Bident tweeted: “People, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens to a small minority of people.

“I don’t have any symptoms, but I’m going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.

“I’m still at work and going out soon.”

A memo from Biden's doctor confirmed the positive test on Saturday

Biden had tested negative for COVID on Tuesday after five days of isolation.

This is a story in development.

