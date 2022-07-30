Biden tests positive for COVID AGAIN and goes back into White House isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, sending him back into isolation just three days after he was allowed to resume his duties.

In a memo, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, that the president is not experiencing any new symptoms and “continues to feel good.”

On Saturday afternoon, Bident tweeted: “People, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens to a small minority of people.

“I don’t have any symptoms, but I’m going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.

“I’m still at work and going out soon.”

A memo from Biden’s doctor confirmed the positive test on Saturday

Biden had tested negative for COVID on Tuesday after five days of isolation.

This is a story in development.