Biden Tests Negative for Covid and Will End Isolation

At the start of his presidency, Mr. Biden took extraordinary precautions to avoid contracting Covid-19, spending much of the first few months isolated from much of his staff. He did not travel and conducted most of his business via video calls.

But the White House dropped many of those precautions when vaccines became widely available. In recent months, the president resumed a full travel schedule, stopped wearing a mask in most cases, and held busy, personal events.

Mr Biden’s assistants had expected that he would eventually become infected. When he did so last week, officials used his mild symptoms as an example of how effective the vaccines are against serious diseases and to show that more Americans should get the first injections and boosters.

Mr Biden has been doubly vaccinated and doubly challenged, officials said.

Officials also said the availability of Paxlovid, an antiviral drug Biden received that reduces the severity of Covid-19, was another example of the progress the country had made in its fight against the virus.