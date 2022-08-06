Biden Tests Negative for Coronavirus but Will Keep Isolating

WASHINGTON — President Biden finally tested negative for the coronavirus on Saturday, a week after his rebound case came to light, but the White House physician said the president would remain in isolation “in an abundance of caution” until a second negative. test.

Mr Biden has stayed away from the Oval Office since he tested positive again on July 30, even as he tried to remain publicly present via video footage from the White House residence. The recurrence of the virus has kept him off the road for political events and also delayed summer vacations.