Biden tells Puerto Rico ‘all of America is with you’ after Hurricane Fiona=

President Joe Biden assured the people of Puerto Rico on Monday that ‘all of America is with you’ as the island struggles to cope with damage from Hurricane Fiona.

‘We came here in person to show that we are with you. All of America is with you as you receive and rebuild and rebuild,’ he said during a visit to Ponce, Puerto Rico, with First Lady Jill Biden and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Biden pledged to deliver rapid assistance to the island, where tens of thousands of people are still without power after Fiona hit the island on September 18.

‘We are working together to help rebuild Puerto Rico, and I mean rebuild it all. And rebuild it in a resilient way so you know when the storms come again, which they will, they don’t have the damage they caused before,” he said.

He noted that he is “confident” that he can grant Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s request to extend the declaration of major disasters for 180 days.

Power has been restored to about 90% of the US area with 3.2 million people, 44% of whom live below the poverty line. But that leaves about 137,000 without power.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Bide receive a briefing from Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi on Hurricane Fiona during their visit to Ponce

During his visit with First Lady Jill Biden, President Biden pledged $60 million in funding to help the island territory

'We came here in person to show that we are with you. All of America is with you," President Biden said in his remarks

Jill Biden helped volunteers gather supplies for those in need after Hurricane Fiona hit the island on September 18

Jill Biden helps buy groceries during a stop at a volunteer center

Meanwhile, Jill Biden joined volunteers in packing bags of supplies as the Bidens visited a volunteer center at a local school.

At the center, groceries and household items — 10-pound sacks of yellow onions, candy, garlic, boxed juice, rice, nuts, ground corn, chickpeas and cases of bottled water — were piled into white plastic shopping bags and set atop long tables. covered with red and blue tablecloths.

On the way to this stop, the Bidens’ motorcade saw some protesters as it passed through Ponce. ‘Biden Go Home,’ read one sign.

But the President in his remarks, told the crowd that he felt an infinity with the territory, noting that his home state of Delaware had a large population of minorities, including Puerto Ricans. Wilmington, Del., has a large Puerto Rican population, as does the nearby city of Philadelphia.

“I come from a small state — a small state of Delaware,” Biden said. ‘But we have – in very relative terms – a large Puerto Rican population in Delaware – relative to our population.’

‘I kind of grew up in the Puerto Rican community at home politically. And then we came here for a long time, both for business and pleasure,’ he said of his family.

Jill Biden helps fill and stack sacks of supplies

Groceries and household items — 10-pound bags of yellow onions, candy, garlic, juice, rice, nuts, ground corn, chickpeas and cases of bottled water — were collected for Jill Biden and other volunteers to pack

Jill Biden helps pack groceries during the Bidens’ visit to Puerto Rico

President Joe Biden wipes his face before his remarks; it was 85 degrees on the island with dark clouds overhead as another storm threatened to roll in

And more bad weather may be on the way, a fact Biden was aware of when he spoke.

“I don’t want the headline to read, ‘Biden brings storm to Puerto Rico,'” he joked. “So I might have to make it a little short.”

Dark clouds moved overhead during his remarks. Thunder was heard in the distance and lightning flashed in the sky.

During his visit, Biden announced $60 million in funding to help the island territory.

The money allocated through last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law will help Puerto Rico shore up levees, strengthen flood walls and create a new flood warning system so the island will be better prepared for future storms.

“We need to make sure that when the next hurricane hits, Puerto Rico is ready,” he said.

Fiona caused catastrophic flooding, tore apart roads and bridges and triggered more than 100 landslides when it hit Puerto Rico on September 18. At least two people died after being swept away by floodwaters, and several others were killed in accidents related to the use of candles or generators during the island’s power outage.

Public officials have estimated about $3 billion in damages, but warn that costs could rise significantly as assessments continue.

Biden blamed the storm’s strength on climate change, while warning that more extreme weather may be on the way.

‘We know that the climate crisis and more extreme weather will continue to affect this island and affect the US in general. And as we rebuild, we have to make sure we build it to last,” he said.

Researchers at Stony University in New York found that climate change added up to 10% more rain to today’s hurricanes.

Biden praised the people for their strength and courage.

“Somehow the people of Puerto Rico keep coming back up with resilience and determination,” he said.

He had promised that the US government would not leave Puerto Rico again as it begins to rebuild, five years after the more powerful Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

President Joe Biden praised the strength and power of Puerto Rico in his remarks

President Joe Biden said he felt an infinity with the territory, noting that his home state of Delaware had a large population of minorities, including Puerto Ricans

President Biden is briefed on the damage from Hurricane Fiona – more than 100,000 people remain without power

A house lies in the mud after it was washed away by Hurricane Fiona at Villa Esperanza in Salinas, Puerto Rico

Playa Salinas was flooded after the passing of Hurricane Fiona last month

Former President Donald Trump famously threw paper towel rolls into a crowd in San Juan during his 2017 visit after Hurricane Maria destroyed the island’s infrastructure

Former President Donald Trump had a long-running feud with the island over its funding requests and financial management. Trump suggested in 2018 that the death toll from Hurricanes Irma and Maria had been inflated ‘to make me look as bad as possible’.

Trump visited San Juan in 2017 after Hurricane Maria hit the island. During his visit, he famously threw rolls of paper towels into the crowd.

Biden’s visit was much more low-key. The first couple received a storm damage briefing and met with families affected by the hurricane.

President Biden, who left the White House on Monday morning, said he was visiting in part because Puerto Rico has not been ‘very well taken care of’ and the people there were ‘trying like hell to catch up with the last hurricane’ .

“Puerto Ricans are strong people, yet you have had to endure so much and more than necessary and you have not received help in time,” he said during his remarks in Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, the president and first lady will travel to Florida, where officials are still assessing the massive impact of Hurricane Ian, where the death toll has already risen to 87.