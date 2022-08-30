Biden tells bizarre story about visiting a high-crime area with the ‘best basketball in the state’

<!–

President Joe Biden called for a return to community policing on Tuesday, recalling the trips he and his late son Beau Biden made to the rough neighborhoods of Wilmington in recent years, adding that this was the place to see the “best to see basketball.

Biden said and his son, who served as the state’s attorney general, urged police officers to hand over their cell phones and contact the communities they were tasked to protect directly.

He brought up a now-demolished housing project known as “the bucket.”

“And what he always did was go to the east side, called the Bucket, the highest crime rate in the country. There’s one place where I was the only white man to work as a lifeguard in that area, the east side,” he said.

“And you could always see where the best basketball in the state is, the best basketball in the city, where everyone shows up,” he said.

Speaking in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden recalled visiting troubled neighborhoods in East Wilmington. He called for a return to community police

He would go downstairs and hang out and sit on a couch with my my grandson who is now 17 years old. And the police used to be in the car – local, city police. And he went up and hit a window and said, “Get the fuck out of the car, meet these people. Show them you. Let them know you. Let them know who you are,” as Biden put it.

Then Biden brought forward the 1992 crime law he helped draft, on a day when Biden and his team at the White House emphasized increased investment in the police — in stark contrast to the “defund the police” movement. The law’s tougher penalties have drawn criticism in recent years over complaints about mass incarceration rates. It also included funds for communities to hire police officers.

‘Do you remember what happened to the municipal police? We went from enough cops on the street to cities that were doing well and they decided they didn’t need more cops. So they reduced the police. So you didn’t have two agents in each vehicle. You had one agent in each vehicle. And I don’t blame any cop for not getting out, not getting out of the car in certain areas,” he said.

Biden mentioned his time as a 19-year-old lifeguard at a Wilmington pool where most of the swimmers were African American

Biden makes a stop at The Warehouse, a teen community center in East Wilmington, on November 3, 2020 — Election Day — in Wilmington, Delaware

The president said people in East Wilmington at the time were afraid to contact the police for retaliation

He said his son “would make sure every cop gave his cell phone number to the local liquor store, the local church, the local grocery store, the local burger joint.” So if there’s a problem, pick up the phone and call,” he said.

Biden then told a story about his own visit to the East Side where he told of a woman, now deceased, who complained about gang violence in her area. “I have a phone number for the local police.”

“She would call, they promised not to identify her because they knew there would be retaliation. And the crime rate started to drop—really, no joke,” she said.

Biden earlier named his time as a 19-year-old lifeguard during the campaign. People who met Biden at the pool recalled that he was one of the few white lifeguards to work at the pool where the swimmers were predominantly black.