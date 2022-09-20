Biden will tell Liz Truss the Good Friday Agreement must be ‘protected’

President Joe Biden will tell British Prime Minister Liz Truss that the Good Friday Agreement must be “protected” in post-Brexit trade talks with Northern Ireland when the two leaders hold their first meeting in New York on Wednesday.

“The president will express his strong position that the Good Friday Agreement, the touchstone for peace and stability in Northern Ireland, must be protected,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a White House press conference on Tuesday in response to a question. from Daily Mail. com.

Biden will encourage all sides to work together to ensure the peace process is protected during the negotiations.

Northern Ireland is probably the most tense part of Biden and Truss’ conversation, which will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Topics also include the situation in Ukraine – the UK has been one of America’s closest allies – trade, the economy and the energy crisis.

Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, has strongly opposed Brexit and has expressed deep concern for the future of Northern Ireland.

“We need to take collective steps – the US, UK, the parties in Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland – to ensure it is protected,” Sullivan said of the Good Friday Agreement.

And in that regard, he will encourage the UK and the European Union to deliver an effective outcome that ensures there is no threat to the fundamental principles of the Good Friday Agreement. And he will talk to her in detail in that conversation,” he said.

Truss, en route to New York, began her first visit to America as Prime Minister by announcing that a free trade agreement between the UK and the US will not take place in the coming years.

The Good Friday Agreement The Belfast Agreement is also known as the Good Friday Agreement, as it was concluded on Good Friday, April 10, 1998. It was an agreement between the British and Irish governments, and most political parties in Northern Ireland, on how Northern Ireland should be governed. The political deal intended to end 30 years of violent conflict in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles. It was approved by public votes in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. It says: Northern Ireland is part of the UK and this can only change by referendum – if most people in Northern Ireland want it People born in Northern Ireland can have Irish or British nationality, or both As part of the agreement: Armed groups agreed to get rid of their weapons People who had been involved in violence were released from prison UK government agreed to push for ‘normal security arrangements’ – including curbing UK military presence

Truss said such an agreement was simply not a priority.

“There are currently (no) negotiations with the US, and I don’t expect them to start in the short to medium term,” she told reporters.

Sullivan said it’s not surprising because “free trade agreements take a long time to negotiate.”

He said Biden and Truss will discuss “the economic relationship between the US and the UK.”

Biden called Truss to congratulate her shortly after she was elected prime minister in early September.

Both leaders attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London on Monday, but it is unclear whether they spoke at that event.

The two have met before.

She, in her role as Secretary of State, accompanied then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his visit to the White House last September. She and Biden also spoke when he attended the COP26 conference in Scotland last October.

Government officials worry that Truss could rescind post-Brexit trade deals in Northern Ireland – a move that would subsequently threaten the 1998 Good Friday peace deal that ended three decades of conflict.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol, Northern Ireland, part of the United Kingdom, essentially remains in the European Union market, along with its neighbor the Republic of Ireland, as an independent country.

In order to keep the land border between the two open, customs controls are carried out on goods transported to and from mainland UK.

UK leaders want to renegotiate this deal as they claim Northern Ireland’s position within the UK will be tarnished

Truss has been one of the fiercest critics of agreements and has publicly pledged to push through legislation that would give ministers the power to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol through parliament.

Truss spoke to reporters on a flight to New York and suggested Thursday’s meeting with Biden would focus on security.

“The main issue is global security and making sure that together we can face the Russian aggression and make sure that Ukraine is victorious and that Putin is not successful in Ukraine,” she said.

Liz Truss, then Secretary of State, met President Joe Biden and Camillla, Duchess of Cornwall at a COP26 reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow on November 1, 2021

Truss formally replaced Johnson as Prime Minister earlier this month after meeting the Queen in Balmoral and formally asked by HM to form a government.

It was the Queen’s last public appearance before her death.

In her first remarks as Prime Minister, Truss pledged to tackle Britain’s energy crisis. Energy bills will soar next month as winter approaches and European countries struggle to cut themselves off from Russian energy sources as a result of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I will face the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war,” Truss told reporters on the steps of 10 Downing Street.

“I will take action this week to tackle energy bills and secure our future energy supply,” she said.

The situation in the UK threatens millions in the cost of living. The United States is also experiencing inflation due to the war, mainly in higher food prices.

As the UK and US form a united front in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Truss has at times frustrated Biden officials.

Earlier this year, she said the UK and US should work together to create a Marshall Plan-like program for Ukraine, echoing the one used to rebuild Europe after World War II.

But the speech raised eyebrows among officials of the Biden administration, a US official told the Financial Times, because Washington has donated billions more money and weapons to Ukraine than the UK.

Meanwhile, at a Conservative party conference last year, Truss said the US-UK relationship was “special, but not exclusive,” while noting that Britain has other allies, such as Australia and India.

To further heighten tensions, Truss stressed in October that a post-Brexit trade deal with the US is not everything, as she refused to commit to a pact to be completed by 2030.

Truss said the UK has a ‘huge pipeline of deals’ ready for the coming months and told the US: ‘We’ll be ready when you’re ready.’

The White House has made it clear that a trade deal with Britain is not an immediate priority for Biden, raising questions about the strength of the “special relationship.”

A trade deal with the US was billed by Brexiteers as one of the key prizes of leaving the EU. But talks stalled after Biden became president.