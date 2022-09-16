Biden takes ANOTHER lap of honor for averting national rail strike

President Joe Biden honked his own horn in a rare broadcast TV interview about a deal that averted a railroad strike that he said would have brought supply chains critical to the economy to a “screeching halt.”

This time he did so in an interview with ‘60 minutes‘ will air in full prime time on Sunday — his first appearance on the show as president.

The comments come after Biden delivered a Rose Garden speech with railroad management and workers to announce the deal. That event followed closely behind an appearance at the Oval Office for Pool Photographers, where he touted the deal as a “win” for management and labor.

The interview brought Biden face to face with Scott Pelley, who also scored multiple Barack Obama interviews during that administration and who interviewed Biden days before the 2020 election.

Government officials have fanned out to point to Biden’s own role in getting the deal across the finish line – with Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg referring Friday to Biden’s role in securing “hard-fought victories”.

“And it’s a deal that enjoys the backing of the administration after the president himself got involved and urged the parties to make a deal to make the move needed to find that deal space,” Buttigieg told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Biden’s comments about the consequences of failure indicated that his administration was even more concerned about the outcome than it revealed.

It was the first time he had submitted to a sit-down interview with a broadcaster since his NBC interview early in his presidency on Feb. 10. In that appearance, he called interviewer Lester Holt a “wise man” for urging him on inflation.

“If they had gone on strike, supply chains in this country would grind to a halt,” he told interviewer Scott Pelley in an excerpt from Sunday’s broadcast.

He didn’t even call that outcome “conceivable.”

Biden traveled with Pelley to the Detroit Auto Show and made a separate interview with the White House after the railroad agreement came about.

That came one day when he gave a short speech at the Rose Garden to celebrate the deal, which followed a performance in the Oval Office with pool cameras showing him a meeting with management and workers.

“Look, we’ve brought business and labor together. One of the things that happens in negotiations, especially when they’ve been around for as long as this one, is that people say and do things that involve the pride as well. And it’s terribly hard to deviate from some of these things. So what we did was just say, “Look, let’s see. Let’s see what happens.”

‘A good deal is being struck for labour. Their income will increase by 24 percent over the next five years. They’ve worked out the health care part, they’ve worked out days off. I think they both sat down, and they were in the office today and said, “Well, we finally got it. This is fair on both sides.” And it took that time to focus. And the alternative just wasn’t conceivable,” Biden continued.

Biden used more conspicuous language than a White House official, who said Thursday when the president called out to negotiators that he was telling them a train stoppage would have been “unacceptable.”

His comments on the show talking about the deal come after he’s made it public winning round Thursday for the deal.

The agreement will increase railroad workers’ salaries by as much as 24 percent between 2020 and 2024 — with workers receiving an average lump-sum payment of $11,000 for the overdue portion of the increase.

The salary terms are similar to the recommendations of a federal board that Biden appointed this summer to try to avert a strike.

Biden also personally intervened in the labor dispute on Monday, and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh organized lengthy negotiations that culminated in a deal announced Thursday morning.

The strike that would have happened at midnight Friday could have cost the US economy $2 billion a day.

“They deserved and deserve these benefits. And that is a big advantage for both parties. In my opinion,” Biden said of rail workers.

‘And that’s a lot for both parties. I think. The agreement is also a victory for railroad companies,” Biden said.

The event took place just two days after Biden was criticized for giving a celebratory speech at the White House for the Inflation Adjustment Act — hours after inflation was revealed at 8.3 percent and the market collapsed.

He also called it “a victory for tens of thousands of railway workers and for their dignity and the dignity of their work.” It’s an acknowledgment of that.’

He also called it a win for management, which he thanked for helping keep the economy going during the pandemic, calling the deal a “both side win” and a “win for America.”

The president has faced acute economic and political pressure to avoid a strike, with out-of-year elections only two months away and inflation already a major concern for Americans.

Republicans have already hammered away at rising prices, and the latest monthly inflation report showed that fuel and housing costs continue to rise, even as gasoline costs have fallen.

Biden was already getting heat for staging a pep rally for the Inflation Reduction Act, which finally came a day when government inflation figures came out showing rising costs for food and housing.

Republicans have torn Biden apart for releasing a 58-page report last week crediting him with the “strongest economic recovery in recent history.”

The chairman also congratulated himself in that report. It boasted that its “daring and decisive” action over the past two years has led to “significant progress”.

Its claims, set forth in its economic blueprint, also claim that the country has seen jobs and wage increases in all states.

Biden’s economic agenda turned a recovery into a recession, creating historic inflation, raising taxes and giving Americans wage cuts as wage growth slows, RNC spokesman Emma Vaughn told DailyMail.com.

“Voters are not going to foot the bill for Biden’s failed policies – Democrats will pay the price in November for keeping pace with Biden.”

An immigration section cites new efforts to streamline work visas — but obscures an eye on illegal immigration that has become a Biden vulnerability. Instead, it calls the goal to act on “comprehensive immigration reform.”

“Through bold and decisive action, President Biden’s economic agenda has laid the foundation for the strongest and most equitable economic recovery in modern history — creating more than 9.7 million jobs and the fastest-ever drop in the unemployment rate, to 3.7 percent,” said the blueprint, which kicks off budget season in Congress.