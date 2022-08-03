Biden sold America on the false narrative that Al Qaeda was ‘gone’ from Afghanistan: BILL ROGGIO 

Bill Roggio is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and editor of FDD’s Long war Journal. From 1991 to 1997, Roggio served as a signalman and infantryman in the United States Army and the New Jersey National Guard

A year ago this month, President Biden told Americans that Al Qaeda was “gone” from Afghanistan.

Monday we learned that this was clearly not the case.

“We went to Afghanistan with the express purpose of getting rid of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and getting Osama bin Laden. And we did,” he told reporters on August 20, 2021, as US and allied forces hastily prepared to leave the country.

President Biden had set August 31 as the last day for US troops to leave Afghanistan after 20 years of war, and the deadline had taken the world by surprise.

“Look, let’s put this in perspective,” he urged amid calls to delay the evacuation, “what interest do we have in Afghanistan right now, with Al Qaeda gone?”

Days after those comments, on August 26, 2021, a suicide bomb tore through a crowd of soldiers and civilians at Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul.

At that point, the Afghan army had melted away and the Taliban had overrun the country.

Desperate people – American and Afghan – crowded outside the airport gates, while US Marines kept watch on the concrete walls.

The world watched as Afghans stormed the runaways. Some clung to the landing gear of departing planes and fell dead after the plane left the ground.

Nearly 200 people, including 13 members of the US military, were killed in the explosion.

And yet Biden called it “extraordinary success,” even as he acknowledged the loss of life.

According to Biden, America’s mission was accomplished after two decades of war.

That was not the case.

It would have been harder to sell that story to the American people if Al Qaeda’s close ties to the new Taliban “government” had been fully recognized.

But officials from the Biden administration, as well as the Trump administration, had assured us that the Taliban had cut ties with bin Laden’s fanatics.

On Monday, the White House revealed that a CIA drone strike killed Al Qaeda emir Ayman al Zawahiri in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Zawahiri was not found huddled in the remote, mountainous regions of northern or eastern Afghanistan, or camped in the remote provinces of the south.

The 71-year-old was killed on the balcony of a house owned by a top associate of senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, arguably the most powerful and influential Taliban official.

Haqqani is one of the two Taliban deputy emirs and the Taliban’s Minister of Interior.

His Haqqani network played a key role in the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Simply put, the top Taliban leadership sponsored the top al-Qaeda leader in a hiding place in the heart of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Rather than being “away” from Afghanistan, Al Qaeda’s number one was protected by the government to which Biden had relinquished control of the country.

Amazingly, Biden declared—again—that the mission was a success.

“Justice has been served and this terrorist leader is no more,” he announced Monday night from the balcony of the White House. “People around the world no longer need to fear the cruel and determined killer.”

If there wasn’t a pop of champagne, there was no doubt plenty of congratulations in the White House.

But remove the layers and you cannot overlook the indisputable fact that Al Qaeda – the terrorist group that carried out 9/11 – has once again entrenched itself in the country from which it attacked America.

Biden had assured America that Afghanistan would not become a safe haven for terrorists again.

But it has.

In fact, three successive US administrations have told the American people that Al Qaeda in Afghanistan has been ‘decimated’ or ‘downgraded’ or ‘heading for defeat’.

The Obama administration first sold that story to justify its secret negotiations with the Taliban.

The Trump administration did so for the same reason, eventually signing a deeply flawed deal that negotiated the withdrawal of US troops and helped seal that country’s fate.

Ultimately, the story was put forward to justify the withdrawal of Afghanistan.

The Taliban repeatedly said they would not host Al Qaeda and they gave each government the political ammunition they needed to justify washing their hands of the entire mess.

The Taliban lied.

The truth is that Al Qaeda has been active in Afghanistan all this time.

While each government negotiated with the Taliban, top Al Qaeda leaders were given shelter.

While the US military has killed terrorists in operations over the years, Al Qaeda was bold enough to run training camps with the support and approval of the Taliban.

Officials from the Biden administration, as well as the Trump administration, had assured us that the Taliban had cut ties with bin Laden's fanatics.

You wouldn’t know about this if you listened to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday.

He brushed aside legitimate concerns about how the US withdrawal has encouraged Al Qaeda, which now operates freely in the country.

Kirby insisted that al Qaeda leaders will now “rethink” about absconding in Kabul.

I doubt it.

Even now, Zawahiri’s death does not mean the death of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.

He was not the only Al Qaeda leader in Kabul and he would not have been hiding alone in the capital without his staff and support network.

History shows that Al-Qaeda, like the Taliban, is a well-oiled machine that can keep on humming despite the snake’s head being cut off.

Many questions remain to be answered.

Does the US have the ability – and more importantly, the will – to conduct an ongoing campaign against Al Qaeda’s command?

Will President Biden Order Strikes Against Al Qaeda Training Camps in Afghanistan?

Will he accept attacking more Al Qaeda operatives in Kabul and beyond?

This would force US officials to admit they were wrong about the close ties between the Taliban and Al Qaeda.

It is impossible to properly address the threat posed by Afghanistan until US political, intelligence and military leaders admit these past mistakes.

They have to recognize that the Taliban – the group the US is admitting to – is as big a part of the problem as Al Qaeda.

As we approach another September 11th – in many ways – America is back where it started 21 years ago.

So let me ask your President Biden: What interest do you have in Afghanistan now?