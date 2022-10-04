Biden smiles and mocks REPORTERS for shouting questions he ignores

<!–

President Biden lamented that the White House press corps is the “only press in the world” raising questions about their country’s leader at formal events.

A task force meeting on abortion access began with open press, where reporters were allowed to observe the conversations, but at one point a White House staffer announced that the meeting would switch to closed press.

When reporters were sent out of the room, they burst into questions addressed to the president, many of them about a report that the Georgian Republican Senate candidate paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009.

But louder than the din of the reporters’ questions was a White House employee who screamed, sending the media out of the room. “Thank you very much, press, we need you to move, thank you very much.”

“One of the only press in the world to do this. Seriously, seriously,” Biden joked with a smile.

Biden is known for sparring with reporters who pressure him about things he prefers not to talk about.

While speaking at FEMA headquarters on Thursday about the response to Hurricane Ian, a reporter asked, “How would you describe your relationship and your conversation with Governor DeSantis?”

Biden replied, “It’s totally irrelevant, but I’ll answer. Okay. When I checked, he complimented me. He thanked me for the immediate response we had.’

In July, a reporter asked him about economists who said a recession is “more likely than ever.”

‘Not the majority of them don’t say that. Come on, don’t make anything up,” Biden retorted.

In January, Biden was caught on a hot mic when he called Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “stupid bastard” for asking if inflation is a “political obligation” for Democrats in the meantime.

At Tuesday’s roundtable, the president marked 100 days since the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade by criticizing states that have curtailed abortion rights and announcing $6 million in health care funding.

Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side, also announced new guidelines for universities from the Department of Education to protect students from discrimination based on pregnancy and $6 million in new grants from the Department of Health and Human Services to access to reproductive health care.

October 2 marks 100 days since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling returned the issue of abortion rights to states.

Since then, 13 states have made abortion illegal and eight have passed laws to protect abortion rights, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

And nearly 30 million women of childbearing age now live in a state with a ban — including nearly 22 million women who can’t access abortion care after six weeks, before most women know they’re pregnant, the White House noted.

Democrats are trying to mobilize their voters on the abortion issue ahead of the November election that will determine control of Congress.