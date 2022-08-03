Biden signs second executive order to help protect abortion rights

Roe v. Wade



President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the Supreme Court and Republicans had no idea of ​​the power of American women when he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.

The order asks the federal health department to consider using Medicaid funds to facilitate out-of-state travel for abortions. Like Biden’s first injunction signed in July, it aims to address the recent Supreme Court decision to end the national constitutional right to abortion.

It is expected to have limited impact as Republicans in US states push through a wave of laws restricting abortion, access to drugs and funding for such services.

The president’s actions come a day after Kansas voters rejected such an attempt to remove abortion protections from the state’s constitution. The vote was a resounding victory for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide election test since the Supreme Court ruling.

“I don’t think the court has any idea about that or the Republican party for that matter… how women will react. They have no idea of ​​the power of American women,” Biden said. “They found out last night in Kansas.”

He called the Kansas result a “decisive victory” and said voters in the state sent a “strong signal” that politicians should not interfere with women’s fundamental rights.

“This battle is not over and we saw that in Kansas last night,” Biden said. The Supreme Court “practically dared women in this country to go to the polls and restore the right to choose,” which it just took away, Biden said.

Today's Executive Order builds on the first Executive Order I signed last month to ensure access to health care — including abortion care — that was snatched. I told you I wouldn't back down. That hasn't changed.



Last month, Biden said the Supreme Court, which is weighed 6-3 by conservative judges, was “out of control” after its June ruling to overturn Roe v Wade, ending a half-century of reproductive protections. women’s rights. His first order in early July ordered the federal government’s health department to expand access to abortion medications and ensure that women traveling for abortions are protected.

The most recent action builds on those measures. But like the first, it remains vague about how to achieve those goals. It asks the Health and Human Services Department to consider using funds, including Medicaid, the federally and state-funded insurance program it oversees, to support low-income women who travel out of state for abortion services, said a senior government official.

It calls on Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to consider inviting states to request Medicaid waivers when treating patients who cross state lines for reproductive health services, the official said, without providing additional details.

The Hyde Amendment, a Congressional measure, states that Medicaid will not pay for an abortion unless the woman’s life is in danger or the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, making the warrant’s effectiveness uncertain.

It also directs the department to ensure that health care providers comply with federal non-discrimination laws when providing such services and orders it to collect data to measure the impact of the ruling on maternal health, the official added. .

The president signed the order at the first meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Access to Reproductive Health Care, which was established in July. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has traveled to six different states in recent weeks to convene state lawmakers on reproductive health protection, joined Biden before the meeting, calling the abortion issue a “healthcare crisis in America.”

Senate Democrats rejected Biden’s call to lift the chamber’s “filibuster” rule, requiring 60 out of 100 senators to agree on most legislation to allow them to pass a law that national right to abortion is established.

US Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a casting vote in the evenly divided Senate.

Since then, Biden has urged voters to elect more Democrats to Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans prefer to win back a majority in the House of Representatives and perhaps the Senate as well. He repeated his appeal to voters on Wednesday.

Democrats hope the issue can drive voters to the polls in November.

According to Reuters polls, protecting abortion rights is a top priority for female Democrats. More than 70% of Americans believe the issue should be left to a woman and her doctor.

On Tuesday, Biden’s Justice Department took Idaho to court to block a state law that it says imposes an “almost absolute ban” on abortion, marking the first legal challenge to state abortion laws since the Supreme Court ruling.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that the Justice Department will file a motion to dismiss a Texas lawsuit against the Biden administration’s demand that doctors across the country perform life-saving abortions in emergency situations or the loss of their health. Risking Medicare funding.

