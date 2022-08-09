Biden signs protocol allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO

<!–

President Biden insisted that NATO’s expansion contradicted Vladimir Putin’s aggression and assured that Sweden and Finland would fulfill the treaty membership requirements in a law-signing ceremony after the Senate passed a resolution had approved to include the two Nordic nations.

“Putin thought he could tear us apart . . . weaken our resolve. Instead, he’s getting exactly what he didn’t want,” Biden told a crowd in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday.

“Putin wanted the Finlandization of NATO, but got the NATOization of Finland instead.”

Both Finland and Sweden have historically taken a neutral stance on global conflict.

Biden signed the legislation flanked by Swedish Ambassador Karin Ulrika Olofsdotter and Finnish Ambassador Mikko Hautala.

The Senate voted last week to expand NATO’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization, 95-1-1. The vote made the US the 23rd nation to ratify the proposed addition. All 30 current NATO members must give their approval.

Only Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., voted against including the two nations in the alliance. sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted in attendance on the measure.

Biden also insisted that the two nations meet NATO membership requirements. “They will meet all NATO requirements, we are confident of that.”

A major bottleneck is NATO’s requirement that member states spend at least two percent of their GDP on defense.

Coinciding with the NATO resolution, the Senate passed an amendment from Senator Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, in which the alliance reiterated its requirement that members spend two percent on defense.

Former President Trump was a staunch critic of NATO, an alliance that stood up to its “America First” campaign. He called the 30-strong bloc “obsolete” and repeatedly accused other nations of not paying their share for the shared defense costs. At one point, he reportedly wanted to take the US out of NATO.

Only eight of NATO’s 30 countries are currently meeting the two percent target, according to a report by NATO Sec. Jens Stoltenberg: United Kingdom, Greece, Croatia, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Biden shakes hands with Karin Olofsdotter, the Swedish ambassador to the US after signing the bill

Hawley, who voted against the resolution, has long called for a reduction in force in Europe to move towards an Asia-focused strategy. Paul had tabled an amendment that would have reiterated that Article 5 of the NATO charter cannot replace Congress’s ability to declare war, but it failed 10-87.

Hawley had argued in an op-ed for The National Interest that the US should focus more on the threat from China than on expanding its alliance with European countries.

“Our foreign policy should be about protecting the United States, our freedom, our people and our way of life, and expanding NATO in my opinion wouldn’t,” Hawley said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote. . “What I am advocating is a return to a classically nationalist approach to foreign policy … grounded in the interests of our nation and in the reality of the world as it is, not as we would like it to be.”

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas took a veiled shot at Hawley on the Senate floor earlier Wednesday.

“How can one disagree?” Cotton asked on the Senate floor of the addition of Sweden and Finland. After all, the last countries to join NATO – Montenegro and North Macedonia – were each approved by the Senate with only two ‘no’ votes.

“It would indeed be strange if a senator who voted to admit Montenegro or North Macedonia to NATO would turn around and deny Finland and Sweden membership,” he noted.

“I’d like to hear the defense of such a curious voice,” Cotton said with palpable sarcasm.

Hawley voted to add Montenegro and North Macedonia to the alliance in 2019.