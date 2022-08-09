Biden Signs Industrial Policy Bill to Boost Competition with China

“We will return these jobs to our shores and end our reliance on foreign chips,” said New York Democrat and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, who clenched his fists as he stepped to the lectern.



<!– Behind the Journalism –> How Times reporters cover politics.

We trust that our journalists are independent observers. So while Times employees may vote, they may not support or campaign for candidates or political causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or giving money to, or raising money for, a political candidate or election cause.

Mr. Schumer, who helped lead the measure, at one point alluded to years of quest to ensure its passage when he noted that it had once been called the Endless Frontier Act — one of a handful of names for the bill as it made its way found through Congress.

“I still like that name,” said Mr. Schumer.

“I’ve always said that Democrats would be willing to work with Republicans whenever possible,” he added. “And in today’s signing, we celebrate such an achievement.”

Democrats hope the passage of industrial policy legislation and a few other noteworthy bills, along with falling gas prices, could turn the party around in the run-up to November’s midterm congressional elections. Democrats have faced a bleak outlook heading into the fall, with Mr Biden suffering dismal approval numbers amid soaring inflation and painful prices at the pump.

Biden plans to sign a bill Wednesday that would expand medical care for veterans exposed to toxic fire pits on military bases, another measure that Congress has approved with bipartisan support. And on Friday, the House is expected to pass the climate, health and tax bill that the Senate passed this weekend, giving the president a legislative triumph that he and the Democratic candidates can highlight in the coming weeks.

The attempt to promote the recent streak of wins comes after Mr Biden had to isolate himself during a battle with Covid-19, followed by a rebound case. He left isolation on Sunday and then traveled on Monday to meet survivors of the severe flooding in Kentucky, his first work trip since testing positive for the virus on July 21.