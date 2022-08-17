Biden Signs Expansive Health, Climate and Tax Law

It went through the House and Senate entirely along party lines earlier this month as Democrats used a legislative process to evade a Republican filibuster.

The bill represents America’s largest investment in the fight against climate change. It aims to help the United States reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. That would put the country within reach of Mr Biden’s goal of cutting emissions by at least 50 percent over that period.

For months it looked like Mr Biden might not have such a bill to sign. Despite taking two-pronged victories over infrastructure financing — including roads, bridges, water systems and high-speed internet — and an industrial policy bill designed to counter China, the president had failed to bring his party together over a final bill to bear as much as possible. possibly from the rest of its economic agenda with only Democratic votes.

But a last-hour compromise between New York Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat and Majority Leader, and a tenacious centrist Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, paved the way for the agreement to move forward. Mr Manchin, Mr Schumer and other lawmakers joined Mr Biden at the signing on Tuesday.