Biden signs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burns

“This is the most important law our country has ever passed to help millions of veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service,” Mr Biden said, adding a few minutes later: “This law should have been long overdue. We finally made it happen, together.”

The legislation addresses the effects some veterans experience after sleeping and working near major fires at military bases where waste — including tires, jet fuel, chemicals and other equipment — was burned, creating large clouds of smoke. Research suggests that toxins in the smoke may be responsible for a range of ailments that veterans suffer from, including cancer, bronchial asthma, allergic rhinitis, sleep apnea, bronchitis and sinusitis.

The new law, known as the PACT Act, makes it easier for veterans who believe they have been exposed to toxic substances during their service to apply for medical benefits with the Department of Veterans Affairs. The law creates a flow of $280 billion in federal funding, making it one of the largest expansions of veteran benefits in U.S. history.

In his remarks, Mr Biden praised the years of work by family members and activists, broadcasting Jon Stewart, the comedian, for his impassioned and sometimes angry demands that politicians pass the bill.