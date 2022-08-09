Biden signs a measure giving US approval to Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO.

WASHINGTON — President Biden signed a measure Tuesday that would expand NATO to include Sweden and Finland in a bid to strengthen the Western alliance, nearly six months after Russia’s President Vladimir V. Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

“It is now critical to deter threats before they harm our people, our allies and our interests,” said Mr Biden from the White House. “It’s how we deal with instability and aggression, with allies on our side strengthening the ability to respond effectively.”

“Sweden and Finland have strong democratic institutions, strong militaries and strong and transparent economies,” the president added. “They will meet all NATO requirements – we are confident in that – and it will make our alliance stronger.”