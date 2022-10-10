Biden should act now on the wrecking-ball dollar

The writer is president of Rockefeller International

The rising dollar has shown its power over the world in recent months, exacerbating tension in financial markets and in any country alarmed by the prospect of paying bills and loans in increasingly expensive dollars.

Most analysts attribute the dollar’s gains in the past year to rising US interest rates, which are needed to fight inflation. But the dollar has become a wrecking ball, rising much higher than you’d expect based on fundamental factors, including the gap between interest rates in the US and the rest of the world. The extraordinary spike is caused by investors who believe the dollar is the only port and speculators betting it will continue to rise.

Irrational behavior has consequences. A dollar decoupled from fundamentals serves no purpose and can cause a financial misfortune that sends the global economy into recession. So now is the time for the Biden administration to relinquish its indifference to the rising dollar, recognize its destabilizing effects, and urge countries to weaken the dollar by selling it.

Hardly anyone expects Washington to do this, as Biden officials have made it clear that they want to help the Federal Reserve fight inflation in the US and believe that a strong dollar will help control inflation by making imports cheaper. This logic is generally accepted.

It is also largely wrong. Imports amount to 12 percent of the US gross domestic product, about a third of the average for developed countries, and have a small effect on US prices. More importantly, the dominant dollar is used to price most global goods, including 95 percent of U.S. imports. So a change in the value of the dollar does little to change the price Americans pay for these imports.

This immunity is rare. Other countries pay more bills in foreign currencies and are more vulnerable to currency fluctuations. If the dollar falls by one percent, inflation in the US will rise by only 0.03 percent. If other currencies fall that far, inflation will rise three times faster in other developed economies and up to six times faster in emerging economies.

The key point is that the Biden administration could help weaken the dollar without undermining the Fed’s efforts to contain US inflation. In fact, America is less at risk from the dollar’s imaginary impact on US inflation than from its proven impact on the global economy.

Before last week, the dollar had risen more than 20 percent in 12 months, equaling or greater than the gains associated with the last seven major global financial collapses dating back to the Latin American debt crisis of the early 1990s. , and including the 2001 dotcom crisis and the 2008 global financial crisis.

These crises swept across multiple countries, including the US, disproving another piece of American wisdom – that a strong dollar is only a “problem” for the rest of the world.

This year, two of the three central banks in the emerging world are selling dollars, a record share since at least 2000. Japan has joined them, intervening directly in the foreign exchange market for the first time in a quarter of a century. But fragmented national efforts to strengthen their own currencies are less effective than coordinated intervention.

Since central banks, including the Fed, can’t – can’t – stop raising interest rates until inflation is clearly under control, coordinated selling is the only means left to alleviate the dollar-induced tensions that are still visible worldwide. from low-income countries to Europe.

US-led efforts to weaken the dollar have generally proved successful in the post-Bretton Woods era, especially when these conditions are met: the dollar is severely overvalued; speculators are heavily long in the dollar; coordinated government intervention hits markets as a surprise; and central banks’ monetary policy is pushing currencies in the same direction.

Today the chances of success are high. While the Fed’s policies are pushing the dollar up, it is now severely overvalued, fueled by high speculative positions, and coordinated intervention, led by the US Treasury Department, would come as a shock.

Government meddling in foreign exchange markets is normally discouraged, but the dollar remains at irrational heights — with one measure nearly 40 percent more expensive than at any time since 1980 — and any further rise could spark a global recession.

The Biden administration has everything to gain by moving now. By protecting the US from the real risk of a global recession rather than the imaginary risk of dollar-driven inflation, it would earn the credit of a world teetering on the government’s hands-off dollar policy.