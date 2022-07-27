Biden set to get tested on day six of COVID battle

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid and is being removed from isolation.

He will speak in the White House Rose Garden at 11:30 a.m.

Biden’s doctor Kevin O’Connor said the president has tested negative twice — once on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday morning. Wednesday is day six since Biden’s diagnosis.

“Last night, and again this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus through antigen testing,” O’Connor said in a statement.

“Given these reassuring factors, the president will cease his strict isolation measures.”

The president’s symptoms have “almost completely disappeared.”

Biden tweeted a photo of his negative test and wrote, “Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care and to all of you for your support.’

The White House has said Biden will follow CDC protocols when he returns to work, which recommends wearing a face mask until day 10.

“He’ll wear a well-fitting mask for ten full days when he’s around others,” O’Connor said.

Biden’s doctor also said the president would “raise his test cadence” as part of his monitoring for signs of long-term covid. He did not specify how often the president would be tested.

President Joe Biden with his dog commander after German Shepherd was heard barking at his Tuesday zoom meeting

President Joe Biden shows signs of wanting to get out of isolation – White House released a photo of him waving to South Korean executives after a zoom meeting Thursday

The president will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, a call that stems from Beijing’s concerns over reports that Chairman Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan.

China has warned of a serious reaction if Pelosi travels to the self-governing island that democracy Beijing claims is its own territory. The speaker’s office has yet to say when and if she will visit Taiwan.

Biden, meanwhile, has indicated that he was becoming restless in his covid isolation, complaining of being trapped in the home and having to beam in a virtual meeting rather than being there in person.

“I feel so bad being so close, but because I’m on the last day of being diagnosed with COVID,” Biden said on Tuesday during a zoom meeting with the chairman of the Republic of Korea (ROK) conglomerate SK Group.

‘I feel amazing. I hope that goes well. I hope I look as good as I feel,” he commented.

The executives, along with several senior staff members of the president, were in the Roosevelt Room of the White House as Biden beamed in on a large TV screen at the head of the table.

Biden apologized several times for not attending in person. The White House later posted a photo on its social media accounts of Biden waving from the Truman balcony with executives below him in the rose garden, waving back.

And at one point, the president’s dog commander could be heard barking in the background of the zoom session. Biden grinned as his German Shepherd announced his off-screen presence.

Later, the White House posted a photo of the commander at Biden’s side with the president stroking his head after the meeting ended.

The White House has posted several photos online of the president at work during his isolation. Officials said appropriate covid warnings were taken during the photo shoots.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated he is becoming restless in his covid isolation and complains of being trapped in the home

The president also revealed that he misses working in the West Wing.

“The Oval Office is beautiful, but I’m all the way here and can’t be there,” he said from his office on the second floor of the White House.

Biden has been testing positive for Covid since Thursday in the living quarters of the Executive Mansion in isolation.

He has had his dog for company. But first lady Jill Biden left for their home in Wilmington – where she tested negative for covid – and the residence’s staff have been cut back and kept their distance to avoid infection.

Biden said Monday it was the commander who picked him up that morning.

“Actually, my dog ​​was supposed to wake me up this morning. My wife is not there. She usually takes it outside in the morning while I’m upstairs training and so I felt this mouthpiece from my dog’s nose against my chest for about five or seven minutes,” Biden said.

Earlier this week, the White House released a photo of Biden making a phone call on the Truman balcony with the commander next to him.

And Biden’s doctor said Tuesday that the president “feels well enough to resume his physical activity.”

Biden’s symptoms have “almost completely disappeared,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor in a statement. But the president will continue to isolate. He suffered from a runny nose, cough and body aches.

The president has also completed five days of his PAXLOVID treatment.

The White House said the president will remain in isolation until he tests negative.

“If he has a negative test after day five, he can end his isolation,” said Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha in Monday’s press conference. “CDC guidance suggests that you wear a mask when he is around others. The president will follow the guidelines of the CDC.”

The White House released the above photo on Monday of Biden working from the Truman balcony next to his dog Commander

The White House posts photos of President Joe Biden at work since he tested positive for covid – the above photo was posted Thursday, the day he tested positive

President Joe Biden at work on Friday from his residence office

Biden is known as an avid cyclist, riding outdoors when he can, as well as riding a Peloton bike.

In June, he took a spill from his bike while riding outside during a weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home, but he was fine, he got up to pedal.

He also usually starts his mornings with a workout that usually involves some sort of weightlifting.

Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has not said what Biden’s testing regime will be after his time in isolation ends. He noted that most people test positive on a PRC test for a long time.

‘He made sure to stay PCR positive for a long time. We don’t use PCR testing in people who are recovering. So we don’t use PCR testing. But in terms of his regular cadence of his antigen tests — that’s not something that, I don’t know what the cadence will be, and that’s something that will be decided between him and his doctor,” he said at Monday’s news conference.