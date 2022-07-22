Biden sends Ukraine 580 more Phoenix Ghost drones and rockets

The United States is sending an additional $270 million in military aid to Ukraine, the White House announced Friday, including $100 million for 580 tactical drones.

The White House announced Friday that it would send four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine as part of a $270 million package in military aid.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the package, signed by President Joe Biden on Friday, includes 580 Phoenix Ghost drones.

“This package contains four more HIMARS – High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems – which the Ukrainians have used very effectively,” he said.

“And it also includes extra ammunition for those HIMARS and 36,000 artillery ammunition for the howitzers the Ukrainians still use, as well as other anti-armor systems, vehicles.”

The weapons reflect the reality of Ukraine’s long-range war. The two sides trade long-range artillery, rockets and missiles in what has become a war of attrition in the air.

And Kirby confirmed that the US is now considering sending fighter jets, though he said it wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

‘[The Department of Defense] is doing some preliminary explorations into the feasibility of potentially supplying fighter aircraft to the Ukrainians,” he said.

“But it won’t be something they’ll be able to do immediately or even in the short term, because integrating and piloting any type of aircraft, especially advanced fighter aircraft – you know, with complex sensors and systems and weapon capabilities – that’s a difficult task.” company.’

He characterized discussions as ‘exploratory thinking’.

Earlier this week, the country’s top military figure rejected Russian claims that its forces destroyed advanced missile systems sent to Ukraine by the United States.

The US has pledged to supply a total of 20 HIMARS systems, as well as ammunition

Gene. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, denied Russian claims on Wednesday that they destroyed four HIMARS launch systems

Gene. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, used a Pentagon press conference to say that the HIMARS artillery systems proved to be an effective weapon in Ukrainian hands.

“To date, those systems have not been eliminated by the Russians,” he said on Wednesday.

“And every time I say something like that, I knock on wood. And they’re very effective at using them, with precision weapons against targets.”

The problem, he continued, was not so much the mobile launch systems, but rather the difficulty of keeping the Ukrainians with enough ammunition to continue the fight.

In doing so, he contradicted Russian officials who claimed they destroyed as many as four of the launchers.

Milley said the US has so far sent 12 HIMARS to Ukraine of the more than 20 promised. In addition, 200 Ukrainians have been trained in the use of a weapon that can fire missiles at targets up to 80 kilometers away.

He added that Ukraine had successfully used them to hit key command and control centers.

“These attacks are steadily deteriorating Russia’s ability to resupply their troops, command and control their forces and conduct their illegal war of aggression,” he told reporters.

“The fact that the Ukrainians were able to deploy these systems quickly is a testament to their ability, their ingenuity, their artillery prowess, their gunnery capacity, their determination and their will to fight.”

His words come as the US considers sending fighter jets to Ukraine and as the UK’s spy chief said Russia would soon likely “be out of steam in the coming weeks as it was running low on weapons and personnel.”

Meanwhile, however, Moscow is sticking to its claims that it is winning the war.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that Moscow had destroyed four HIMARS launchers and a transport vehicle since July 4.

“Of these, two launchers were disabled near the Malotaranovka settlement, another HIMARS and a transport vehicle – in the Krasnoarmeysk region, and a fourth launcher – on the eastern edge of Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” he said.

Meanwhile, there was progress in one aspect of the conflict.

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement Friday to reopen Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea for grain exports. The deal illuminates hopes that a global food crisis can be avoided.

It followed two months of negotiations between the United Nations and Turkey to tackle rising food prices around the world.

At the same time, Richard Moore, the head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency, said Ukraine will likely soon have a chance to retaliate if Russia halts its offensive to resupply and rebuild.

Russia would probably be ‘flawed’ due to a shortage of equipment and manpower.

“They’re going to have to pause somehow,” he said at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday in a rare public appearance.

He also estimated Russian losses at about 15,000 troops, which he said was a “conservative estimate.”

And he said Ukrainian morale was high.

Also in Aspen, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the US was open to the idea of ​​sending fighter jets.

US Air Force considers supplying A-10 Warthogs (pictured) to Ukraine to launch airstrikes in its war with Russia

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall did not rule out sending the discarded A-10s to Kiev, despite the idea being rejected in March, but said it is “largely up to Ukraine” to decide which plane it wants. Pictured: Kendall speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday

“We are open to discussions with them about what their demands are and how we can meet them,” the chief of the Air Force said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on Wednesday.

Kendall appeared this week along with Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown Jr. during the Security Forum.

General Brown also said the US has a responsibility to help train Ukrainian pilots to fly the various aircraft when they deliver them to their troops.

The US Air Force wants to withdraw its A-10 warthogs – and many have suggested sending them to Ukraine to aid in airstrikes in the war with Russia.

But Kendall said it is “largely up to Ukraine” to decide which plane it wants.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky has repeatedly said he needs more advanced fighter jets, such as F-15s and F-16s.

The comments from both Kendall and Brown came a week after the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act. Under the bill’s version, the US would provide $100 million to train Ukrainian pilots to fly US planes.

Kendall has previously scrapped suggestions that the US could send A-10s to Ukraine, but in Aspen he didn’t completely ditch the idea.

“There are some international opportunities out there,” Kendall said, adding, “Older American systems are a possibility.”

Brown told Reuters in an interview en route to the Aspen Security Forum that the US and its allies are considering several ideas for creating a long-term program to train Ukrainian pilots and modernize their air force.

He added during his remarks in Colorado on Wednesday that Ukraine’s success in fighting Russia since the war broke out there earlier this year is a sign of the benefits of cooperation between the US and Ukrainian armies.