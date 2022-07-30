Biden scores lowest approval rating EVER for president finishing sixth quarter in office

President Joe Biden continues to see his bleak polls worsen, with his average over the first six quarters of his presidency the lowest in history.

Biden, 79, is currently on a new personal low approval score of just 38 percent, according to Gallup. The reasons for the decline are inflation, high gas prices and the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The decline continues Biden’s downward slope in the ratings since last summer, following majority approval for the first few months of his tenure.

In fact, in his six quarters as president, Biden has the lowest average of all elected officials, at 40 percent.

By comparison, an average of 42 percent of Americans approved of President Donald Trump during his first 18 months in office.

Barack Obama was at 47 percent during the same period, while George W. Bush – who would leave with some of the lowest ratings – was still at 75 percent after 9/11.

Bill Clinton (46 percent), George HW Bush (65 percent), as well as Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter (both 44 percent) were all ahead of Biden for a year and a half.

In a survey conducted between July 5 and 26, 59 percent of Americans have a negative view of Biden’s performance, and 45 percent say they “strongly” disapprove of the 46th president.

Only 13 percent of the 38 percent who approve of the former vice president say they strongly approve of him.

While Trump also had poor approval ratings, he saw a brief rise from 39 to 42 percent from his fifth to sixth quarter. That means this is also the first quarter in which Biden’s approval ratings were lower than Trump’s.

The poll source also suggests that things are unlikely to get better for Biden, as only George HW Bush has ever improved from his sixth quarter to his seventh quarter in the run-up to the Gulf War.

The few positives for Biden are a 78 percent approval rating with Democrats, although that is a low figure for his first term. Barack Obama’s low among Democrats was 72 percent, but that came during his third year in office.

He also hit a new low among independents’ approval, as only 31 percent approve of him. That corresponds to Obama’s low point, but again, that came in March 2014, well into Obama’s second term.

President Trump’s low figure among independents was 29 percent in August 2017.

This comes just a few weeks after the Gallup Survey, who began pursuing patriotism in 2001 revealed a record level of American pride.

Only 38% of adults claimed to be “extremely proud” to be American, followed by 27% who were “very proud” and 22% who were “moderately proud.”

Sixty-five percent of Americans expressed general “proud” of the nation, while 9% said they were “just a little” proud and four percent were “not at all” proud.

On average, over the past two decades, 55% of US citizens have indicated that they feel extremely proud in the nation and 80% are very proud.

Gallup claims feelings of patriotism have waned since 2015, before former President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

Republicans’ “extreme pride” peaked in 2019, at the height of the Trump presidency, while Democrats reported historically low levels of patriotism.

Democrats have grown prouder under President Joe Biden, but the party still reports low levels of extreme pride.

Before 2015, a whopping 55% of people said they were extremely proud to be American. Highest values ​​of pride were reported after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, a time when US patriotism was on the rise