Biden says we ‘almost lost a couple of firefighters’ during 2004 kitchen fire at his Delaware home

Joe Biden claimed on Tuesday that firefighters came close to death when they responded to a 20-minute fire at his Delaware home in 2004 — and also said the world is increasingly calling on these individuals to fight the effects of climate change.

The president drew on personal experience during summit remarks on fire prevention and control to describe instances in his own life where he found himself dependent on first responders.

Biden has mentioned several times over the past two decades that his kitchen caught fire, even last week.

“I was doing Meet the Press, and lightning struck a small pond behind my house, came up through the ground into the air conditioning system,” Biden said in his comments Tuesday. “Eventually a thick, black smoke came out… And from the basement to the third floor, the attic, everything was destroyed.”

“We almost lost a few firefighters, they tell me, because the kitchen floor burned between the beams in the house and nearly collapsed in the basement,” the president said in his virtual remarks on Tuesday.

Biden also brought up the incident during his speech last week in Fort Myer, Florida, after investigating the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

He drew parallels to the Category 4 storm that completely destroyed communities and the lightning strike that, in his own words, “made him lose a lot.”

“I know from experience how much fear and anxiety there is among the people,” Biden said as Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis stood over his shoulder.

“We didn’t lose our entire house, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot,” he said.

While Biden was still a U.S. Senator for Delaware, his home in Wilmington was struck by lightning, starting a small fire that didn’t spread outside the kitchen. No one was injured in the fire in New Castle Country.

The fire brigade came with heavy smoke, but were able to keep the flames in the kitchen.

“Luckily we got there pretty early,” Cranston Heights fire chief George Lamborn said at the time. “The fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

Biden also thanked first responders who took him to hospital for surgery in the middle of a snow storm.

“I was rushed to the hospital for what turned out to be nearly nine-hour surgery for a skull aneurysm in the middle of a snowstorm by my fire company,” Biden said Tuesday. “They brought me down. They saved my life. And so I owe you something. And so many other Americans owe you, too, so many families.”

Biden said firefighters are crucial in combating the effects of climate change and praised them for helping fight the massive wildfires that have started in recent years.

“As the impacts of climate change become more and more apparent, we are increasingly turning to you,” Biden said.

“Extreme heat and prolonged drought have turned wildfire seasons into years of wildfires,” he added. “And more local firefighters are being brought in to respond to the fires in the wild urban interface where we’re moving into the forest areas to develop and it’s going to be local and federal.”