Biden says Hurricane Ian shouldn’t be used an ‘excuse’ to increases gas prices

President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies not to use Hurricane Ian as an “excuse” to raise prices at gas stations.

The president opened his remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health Wednesday morning by calling on Floridians to comply with evacuation orders as the Category 4 storm approaches the gulf coast.

“And if you’ll excuse me, I want to add one more caveat,” Biden said. “That’s a warning to executives in the oil and gas industry: No, let me repeat, no, don’t use this as an excuse to raise gas prices or rip off the American people.”

Emergency vehicles are the only ones facing extreme weather on the Sunshine Skyway over Tampa Bay, which has experienced extreme flooding.

The images show the water receding from Tampa Bay, due to the movement of the approaching hurricane, since the same phenomenon occurred just before the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Planes at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines were capsized by a tornado while several tropical storm warnings are in place across the state.

Biden noted that while the price of oil has remained relatively low, gasoline prices should be falling.

In recent days, the price at the pump has risen again.

He added that less than 2 percent of US oil production will be affected, and only briefly, by the hurricane.

‘This small temporary impact of the storm on oil production provides no excuse, no excuse for price increases at the pump. None,’ he said. “If gas companies try to use this storm to raise prices at the pump, I will ask officials to investigate if a price gouging is taking place.”

“For Americans watching, the industry should do the right thing,” the president added.

Biden also conveyed that he had spoken with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a thorn in his side on immigration and other issues in recent months, in a phone call Tuesday night.

‘I spoke with Governor DeSantis for some time. My team has been in constant contact with him from the beginning,” Biden said.

At Tuesday’s press conference, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was fielded with many questions about why Biden hadn’t called DeSantis.

On Tuesday night, Jean-Pierre had tweeted that the Democratic president and the possible Republican presidential hopeful had spoken.

Biden added that he had also spoken with the mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater.

‘And my message has been absolutely clear: we are alert and in action. We’ve approved every request that Florida has made for temporary assistance, emergency assistance, long-term assistance that I’ve received,” Biden said.

He said hundreds of FEMA and National Guard personnel were standing by.

“We’re not sure exactly where it’s going to hit, but it’s pretty clear exactly where it’s going to hit,” he said.

Biden then pleaded with Floridians to heed the warnings.

‘This storm is incredibly dangerous, to the state the obvious. It’s life-threatening,’ he said. ‘Evacuate when ordered.’