Biden says he’s sure Chinese President Xi at the G20 meeting in Bali

President Joe Biden said he is “sure” he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping if he decides to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia, raising prospects for a meeting amid bilateral tensions.

“If he’s there, I’ll definitely see him,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday at the end of a cabinet meeting at the White House.

The White House has yet to officially confirm that Biden will attend the summit, which will take place days after the November election.

Xi will attend the summit at the Bali holiday resort, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said.

So is Russian President Vladimir Putin – adding even more international tension to the mix.

‘Xi Jinping will come. President Putin also told me he will come, Indonesian president said Bloomberg News last month.

Biden and Xi discussed the possibility of a joint meeting in late July over a phone call.

It came amid a deep rift in US-China relations, with the two nations clashing over trade, Taiwan and China’s diplomatic embrace of Russia shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the summit in Bali

In this photo, released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conduct joint combat exercises around the island of Taiwan on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Flare down light targets on a mountainside during live fire drills by Taiwan’s Southern Armored Brigade in Southern Taiwan’s Pingtung Province on September 6, 2022

The two men discussed a possible meeting amid tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s then-planned visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of China.

Her visit infuriated Beijing, which undertook a series of military exercises that the US called escalating, risky and counterproductive.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo declined to comment Tuesday on the question about the status of the tariffs the US slapped on China during a trade war during the Trump administration.

Biden has brushed aside a series of questions about what he will do about the rates.