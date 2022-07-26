Biden says he’s restless in covid isolation and is desperate to escape

President Joe Biden indicated on Tuesday that he is becoming restless in his covid isolation, complaining that he is trapped in the residence and that he has to beam into a virtual meeting instead of being there in person.

“I feel so bad being so close, but because I’m on the last day I’ve been diagnosed with COVID,” Biden said, explaining why he was there virtually.

‘I feel amazing. I hope that goes well. I hope I look as good as I feel,” he said during a meeting with the chairman of the Republic of Korea (ROK) conglomerate SK Group.

“I hope I look as good as usual, which isn’t so good,” he joked.

Biden apologized multiple times for not attending in person to discuss the company’s $22 billion investment in semiconductor, green energy and life science industries.

The executives, along with several senior staff members of the president, were in the Roosevelt Room of the White House as Biden beamed in on a large TV screen at the head of the table.

And at one point, the president’s dog commander could be heard barking in the background of the zoom session. Biden grinned as his German Shepherd announced his off-screen presence.

The president closed the session with another apology.

‘I’m sorry I’m not with you. Next time you think of something, you can have lunch with me in the Oval Office,” he said.

He then revealed that he misses working in the West Wing.

“The Oval Office is beautiful, but I’m all the way here and can’t be there,” he said.

Biden has been in isolation at the Executive Mansion home since he tested positive for Covid on Thursday.

He has had his dog for company. But first lady Jill Biden left for their home in Wilmington – where she tested negative for covid – and the residence’s staff have been cut back and kept their distance to avoid infection.

Biden said Monday it was the commander who picked him up that morning.

“Actually, my dog ​​was supposed to wake me up this morning. My wife is not there. She usually takes it outside in the morning while I’m upstairs training and so I felt this mouthpiece from my dog’s nose against my chest for about five or seven minutes,” Biden said.

Earlier this week, the White House released a photo of Biden working on the Truman balcony with the commander next to him.

And Biden’s doctor said Tuesday that the president “feels well enough to resume his physical activity.”

Biden’s symptoms have “almost completely disappeared,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor in a statement. But the president will continue to isolate. He suffered from a runny nose, cough and body aches.

The president has also completed five days of his PAXLOVID treatment.

The White House said the president will remain in isolation until he tests negative.

“If he has a negative test after day five, he can end his isolation,” said Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha in Monday’s press conference. “CDC guidance suggests that you wear a mask when he is around others. The president will follow the guidelines of the CDC.”

Joe Biden “feels well enough to resume his exercise regimen,” his doctor said; the White House released the above photo of Biden working from the Truman balcony next to his dog Commander

Biden is an avid cyclist and also loves weightlifting — up there, riding his bike in Rehoboth Beach in July 2022

Biden is known as an avid cyclist, riding outdoors when he can, as well as riding a Peloton bike.

In June, he took a spill from his bike while riding outside on a weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home, but he was fine, he got up to pedal.

He also usually starts his mornings with a workout that usually involves some sort of weightlifting.

Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha has not said what Biden’s testing regime will be after his five days of isolation have ended. He noted that most people test positive on a PRC test for a long time.

‘He made sure he remained PCR positive for a long time. We don’t use PCR testing in people who are recovering. So we don’t use PCR testing. But in terms of his regular cadence of his antigen tests — that’s not something that, I don’t know what the cadence will be, and that’s something that will be decided between him and his doctor,” he said at Monday’s news conference.