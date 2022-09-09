Biden says he wants to rebrand ‘Rust Belt’ as ‘Silicon Heartland’ on Ohio visit

President Joe Biden said Friday it was time to scrap the nasty nickname for the Midwest as he praised his plans to turbocharge the US semiconductor industry in Ohio.

“It’s time to bury the term Rust Belt and call it, as Pat says, the Silicon Heartland,” the president said, referring to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, who gave him a tour of the active workplace in Licking County. , near Columbus.

Biden — and a number of both Democratic and Republican elected officials — attended the groundbreaking for Intel’s $20 billion state-of-the-art semiconductor facility around lunchtime on Friday.

“The industrial Midwest is back,” Biden proclaimed. “You can see that in this dream field.”

Heavy machinery continued to operate during the president’s speech.

Biden said there is “a kind of tradition here” about innovation from the state of Buckeye. “The Wright brothers, Neil Armstrong, John Glenn — they defined the spirit of America, the spirit of bold innovation,” Biden said.

The president shouted out both outgoing Republican Senator Rob Portman and state GOP Governor Mike DeWine, who is running for reelection against Democrat Nan Whaley.

“I want to thank Rob Portman for being the gentleman and the decent man he is and for showing that Democrats and Republicans can work together to get great things done for our country. I really mean it,” Biden said. “You leave a whole legacy when you leave.”

He joked to DeWine, “Thanks for the passport to go to state, guv, appreciate it.”

President Joe Biden said Friday it was time to scrap the nasty nickname for the Midwest as he praised his plans to turbocharge the US semiconductor industry in Ohio.

President Joe Biden walks through a field of heavy machinery before making remarks Friday in Licking County, Ohio

President Joe Biden (right) walks alongside Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (left) at the construction site in Licking County, Ohio, where the company is building a $20 billion semiconductor facility

President Joe Biden Greets Workers at Groundbreaking Construction of Intel’s New Semiconductor Plant in Ohio Friday

President Joe Biden (right), along with Rep. Joyce Beatty, listens to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outline plans for Intel’s new semiconductor facility

Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine (right), along with his wife Fran (left), arrives at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Intel semiconductor manufacturing plan in Licking County, Ohio

Biden also mentioned Ohio Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, who is seeking the state’s open senate vacancy, which is being vacated by Portman.

Prior to Biden’s arrival, Ryan told Youngtown’s WFMJ station that he was “campaigning as an independent.”

And then, when asked if Biden should run for reelection, Ryan — who is 49 years old and briefly served as president in 2020 — replied: “My hunch is we need new leadership across the board, Democrats, Republicans.” I think it’s time for a generational movement.’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Ryan’s comments about Air Force One on Friday morning’s flight to Ohio and declined to cooperate.

“I’ll let Congressman Tim Ryan speak on that and explain that further,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“As you know, Congressman Tim Ryan will be in attendance, along with several other elected officials from across the aisle, as this is something critical to our economy and to our national security,” the press secretary added. .

President Joe Biden arrived in Ohio Friday morning where he will speak about his plans to turbocharge the US semiconductor industry.

President Joe Biden (center) speaks with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther (right) and his wife Shannon Ginther (left) as he arrived at Columbus International Airport Friday morning

President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews Friday morning to bring Air Force One to Licking County, Ohio

President Joe Biden pays a finger gun salute to those on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews Friday morning

President Joe Biden spoke to benefactors as he left the White House for Ohio Friday morning

Later, on the scene at the Intel event, Ryan told reporters, “The president said from the very beginning that he would be a bridge to the next generation, and that’s basically what I said.”

But when asked if Biden should run again, Ryan wasn’t final.

“It’s up to him,” the Ohio Democrat said.

During his remarks, Biden thanked Ryan for his leadership and for “always representing working people.”

Overall, the trip was a victory round for the president, who sent a bipartisan bill through Congress to put $52 billion into the U.S. semiconductor industry — as a way to compete with China.

In addition, Intel announced nearly $18 million that the company plans to invest in Ohio colleges and universities to drive workforce development.

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn to Marine on a Friday morning, en route to Ohio to talk about the U.S. semiconductor industry

President Joe Biden walks out on the South Lawn Friday morning as he left for a day trip to Ohio

“This includes working with community colleges throughout Ohio, the state’s oldest historically black university, and other institutions to train thousands of workers to work in Ohio’s growing semiconductor industry,” said a senior executive.

Intel and the National Science Foundation will invest $100 million in similar programs across the country.

The company had started investing money in an Ohio-based facility as the CHIPS bill made its way through Congress.

The White House said Thursday that the facility will be built by unionized workers, creating more than 7,000 construction jobs — and will create 3,000 full-time semiconductor manufacturing jobs.

The trip to Ohio comes just as the midterms campaign has begun in earnest.

While Ohio has been friendly to Republicans in recent years — former President Donald Trump won the state over Hillary Clinton and Biden — it is hosting a Senate race this year that is surprisingly competitive.

Ryan gives Republican JD Vance, the author of the widely read Hillbilly Elegy, a run for his money.

FiveThirtyEight.com Ryan has a 1.9 percent lead in his poll index — within the margin of error in surveys.

DeWine recently received an endorsement from Trump, despite the ex-president initially trying to recruit a Republican for a primary against Ohio governor.

While performing on CNNDeWine acknowledged that Biden had won the 2020 election and encouraged Trump to participate in a peaceful transfer of power.

“Biden’s agenda has crushed families and small businesses in Ohio, and Democrat Tim Ryan’s priority, in addition to decrying Biden’s failed agenda, is to ban gasoline-powered vehicles,” said Ronna Romney McDaniel, president of the United Nations. Republican National Committee, in a statement. “In November, voters will make sure Biden Democrat Tim Ryan is nowhere near the Senate as Ohio is poised to elect a leader like JD Vance.”