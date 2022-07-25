Biden says he has slept so well that his dog Commander had to wake him up

President Joe Biden told reporters he “felt great” as he continues to isolate himself in the White House after testing positive for COVID-19 — and says his canine commander has taken on the wake-up call with First Lady Jill Biden away.

“I feel great,” Biden said when asked how he felt at the end of an event about boosting the semiconductor industry, saying his voice was still “raging.”

“You know I slept two nights the whole time,” Biden continued.

“Actually, my dog ​​was supposed to wake me up this morning. My wife is not there. She usually takes it outside in the morning while I’m upstairs training and so I felt this mouthpiece from my dog’s nose against my chest for about five or seven minutes,” Biden said. First lady Jill Biden flew to the family home in Wilmington after Biden’s positive test came in last week.

‘I’m feeling good. My voice is still hoarse,’ he added.

President Joe Biden said Monday he feels “great” as he continues to isolate himself in the White House. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday

Biden’s self-assessment was shared by at least one member of the zoom session.

“Mr. President, it’s great to see you so well!” noted Tom Linebarger, the chairman and CEO of diesel manufacturer Cummins, Inc.

He was one of several participants in an event hosted by the White House to pitch a bill to provide billions for US semiconductor manufacturing, to be voted in the Senate Monday.

It was the president’s first live appearance of the day as he continues to isolate himself after his positive Covid test on Thursday.

‘Every morning, every afternoon, [excuse me] every night I get a full set of tests,” Biden said. “Everything from the temperature to oxygen in my blood to my heart rate, across the board,” Biden said.

“And so far everything is fine, everything is on the button,” he said.

First lady Jill Biden is in Wilmington. Biden said his dog commander woke him up this morning

“I feel better every day,” said Biden, who noted he’d slept two full nights

Biden rubbed his nose a few times, scratched his chin, looked at notes and occasionally coughed at the end of his virtual event

Biden said car prices are linked to the semiconductor shortage, where a significant portion of “core” inflation

And so am I, I feel better every day. I still have this, a little sore throat and a little cough, but it’s changing significantly. It is now on the upper part of my throat. It’s more around my nose and elsewhere. And they tell me that’s part of the course. And I think I’m on my way to a full, total recovery,” he said.

“I hope to be back in person by the end of this week,” he said.

Biden also revealed other details about how the virus has affected his workday.

“Well, I hope I’ll be back in person by the end of this week,” he said. “But as you know, I kept a full schedule. I mean, I’ve done four big events today and I’m… I didn’t start until 9:30 today. And I’ll probably finish today…I’ll be ready around 6:30pm Plus I don’t keep the same hours, but I meet all my requirements that come before me and we make decisions on the general range of other topics as well,” said Biden.

He previously spoke to a law enforcement group.

The comments came after the White House released a still photo of Biden sitting on the White House balcony with his dog Commander lounging on a couch.

“Made some phone calls with man’s best colleague this morning,” Biden captioned the image.

Biden spoke extensively back and forth with numerous participants during Monday’s event.

He often consulted notes before asking questions, but then simultaneously spoke about the US economy and the impact the semiconductor industry is having on defense needs and manufacturing in general.

“This bill is going to boost our efforts to create semiconductors… that power our everyday lives in America,” he said, praising the CHIPS bill that would be submitted for a procedural vote in the Senate.

He called it a “national security obligation” and said a third of the rise in “core” inflation was due to the high price of cars, fueled by semiconductor shortages.

He said China was “advanced” the US in chip manufacturing, noting that the US relies on Taiwan as its main manufacturer – with severely limited supply during the pandemic.

Dressed in a jacket and tie, Biden scratched his nose a few times during the extended session, but also scratched his chin and smiled as a union leader struggled to undo his connection.