Biden says China’s Communist Party lobbied Congress against passing CHIPS bill

President Joe Biden on Thursday criticized some Republicans for siding with the “Chinese Communist Party” as it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS Act, which was designed to make the U.S. semiconductor industry more competitive on the global stage.

Biden said Beijing lobbied lawmakers on the legislation as it moved through Congress and that “some of our friends on the other team bought it.”

‘China is trying to get ahead of us and production [chips],’ Biden said after a tour of an IBM factory in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“It is no wonder, literally, that the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against the Chips and Science Act, which I have pushed in the US Congress. The Chinese Communist Party lobbied the US Congress against passing this legislation. Unfortunately, some of our friends on the other team bought it,” he said.

The CHIPS and Science Act, which Biden signed into law in August, received bipartisan support when it passed Congress earlier this summer. Biden did not name any Republicans in his remarks.

Some critics charged that while the law injected cash into American manufacturing, it lacked provisions to counter China’s growing influence and trade practices.

The final version of the legislation did not include proposals to limit US investment in China, exempt tariffs on certain goods, help trade-affected workers and counter Beijing’s aggressive trade practices — measures that had been in earlier versions of the legislation.

President Joe Biden criticized Republicans for siding with the ‘Chinese Communist Party’ as it lobbied lawmakers on the bipartisan CHIPS bill

President Joe Biden looks at a quantum computer with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna while visiting the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York

President Joe Biden speaks as he looks at IBM chips, mainframes and memory cards during a tour of an IBM facility with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna (left)

Biden was given a brief history of IBM during his tour of the plant and chatted with workers

Biden was New York’s Hudson River Valley area for a new $20 billion investment by IBM in the region.

He praised the company and touted the number of jobs created during his White House tenure.

He said the IBM investment, made possible by the CHIPS Act, would help address the economic impact of the Covid pandemic.

‘When factories making these chips shut down around the world, the global economy literally grinds to a halt. More Americans learned the term supply chain and what it means. Well guess what? The supply chain will start here and end here in the United States,” he said, adding, “I’m not kidding.”

“Since I came into office, our economy has created 10 million jobs 668 manufacturing jobs,” he noted. ‘Made in America is no longer a slogan, it’s a reality.’

He boasted that IBM’s move would create ‘10,000 good paying jobs, union jobs.’

– ‘You don’t need a higher education. So you’re going to have people who are usually blue-collar — will make an average of $120,000 a year, and it’s about time,” he added.

Biden was joined by two House Democrats in tight races during his visit: New York Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan. He called them by name from the stage and praised the work they have done for their districts.

Biden has received low marks from voters for his handling of inflation and the economy, while Americans show their frustration with the high price of food, gas and housing.

President Joe Biden greets New York Governor Kathy Kochul with a hug upon landing in the Hudson Valley area of ​​New York

Biden was joined by two House Democrats in tight races during his visit — New York Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney and Pat Ryan — and New York Gov. Kathy Kochul, all of whom sat in the audience during his remarks

During Thursday’s trip, Biden will also participate in fundraisers in New Jersey and New York

But the administration has pushed back by pointing to the high number of jobs created during Biden’s presidency.

“Under this administration, our economy has created nearly 10 million new jobs and more than 668,000 manufacturing jobs — proving that under this administration, ‘Made in America’ is no longer just a slogan. Under President Biden, we’re building an economy from the bottom up.” from the middle where we lower costs and create good-paying jobs for our families, making it right here in America, a White House official said ahead of Thursday’s trip.

IBM’s investment was prompted by the passage this summer of the $280 billion CHIPS Act, which was supposed to strengthen the US semiconductor industry and scientific research.

On Tuesday, Micron Technology said it would invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in New York that is expected to create nearly 50,000 jobs.

Biden has sought to take advantage of this kind of financial investment in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election, which will determine control of Congress.

Last month, he traveled to Ohio to speak at the site of Intel Corp’s planned $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant. Ohio has important House, Senate and gubernatorial races this year.

President Biden to visit IBM office in Poughkeepsie; the president has touted the number of jobs created during his tenure

Biden will be joined on the trip by IMB Director Arvind Krishna

Some Democrats have kept Biden at arm’s length this election cycle. But reps. Maloney and Ryan, who are in tight races, will be by his side on Thursday.

Maloney, chairman of the Democratic congressional campaign, is running against Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler in New York’s 17th district.

Ryan is up against state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt in the 18th District.

The two men, like many other New York members of Congress, have seen their districts redrawn in the redistricting process.

Ryan won a close special election in August to serve out the term of Democrat Antonio Delgado, who left his House seat after he was named lieutenant governor by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Ryan is running for a full term.

Maloney moved from the 18th District to the 17th after his Hudson Valley home fell within the 18th District’s boundaries in the wake of redistricting.

Hochul, who took office last year after Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, will also join Biden. She looks set to win a full term in next month’s election against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

On Thursday, Biden will also hit the fundraising circuit.

He will stop in central New Jersey for a fundraiser at the home of Governor Phil Murphy in support of the Democratic National Committee.

He then heads into New York City for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser hosted by James Murdoch, son of News Corp. publisher Rupert Murdoch.

James Murdoch and his wife Kathryn were major donors to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. due to disagreements over editorial content at his father’s company, which runs Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.