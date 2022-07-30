Biden Savors Much-Needed Victories. But Will the Highs Overshadow the Lows?

If approved by Congress, the deal will give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices for millions of Americans, extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act for three years and require companies to pay a minimum tax — something many progressive Democrats have demanded it for years.

With the midterm elections approaching, this is where President Biden stands.

“For months, the environmental community, President Joe Biden and leader Chuck Schumer, and economists have been pointing out that climate action would reduce inflation and lower energy costs for Americans,” Melinda Pierce, legislative director of the Sierra Club, said in a statement hours after the election. deal was announced. “We are pleased that the Senate recognizes the opportunity they have before them. Climate action cannot wait a day longer.”

For Mr. Biden, that kind of success can’t come soon enough.

This fall’s election will determine which party controls the House and Senate, with many pundits predicting a Democratic beating. And doubts about the president’s future grow just as quickly as his popularity declines. A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted in early July found that 64 percent of Democrats wanted someone other than Mr Biden to become the party’s candidate by 2024. CNN poll later in the month, that figure stood at 75 percent among Democratic and Democratic voters.

And even as Mr. Biden greeted news of the Senate agreement on Thursday, his own comments underscored the murky reality he and his administration continue to face — a litany of promises that go unfulfilled, with little evidence that there are more surprising victories in the world. lie ahead.

During his remarks, the president himself mentioned many of the items of his 2020 campaign agenda that remain stalled: more affordable childcare; assistance to the elderly and those who care for them; cheaper kindergarten; efforts to meet the cost of housing; student debt relief and tuition-free community college; and money to cover health care for the poor in states that have refused to expand Medicaid.