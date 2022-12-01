Home Biden said he was open to talking to Putin, but he won’t do it on his own
Categories: News

Biden said he was open to talking to Putin, but he won't do it on his own

Biden says he’s willing to talk to Putin — but won’t do it alone: ​​President wants support from NATO allies before opening communications — and insists there’s no way Russia can win in Ukraine

  • Biden said he was open to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • But he said it must be with NATO allies and Putin must want to end the war in Ukraine
  • “I’m willing, if he’s willing to talk, to find out what he’s willing to do,” Biden said at his joint press conference at the White House

By Emily Goodin, senior US political reporter

published: 20:14, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 21:05, Dec 1, 2022

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he was open to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but made several reservations about such a meeting.

Biden said the meeting should be with NATO allies and Putin should be ready to talk about how to end his invasion of Ukraine.

The president said during a joint press conference at the White House with French President Emmanuel Macron that he would choose his words carefully if asked about a meeting with the Russian president.

“I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin. Mr. Putin is — I’m going to choose my words very carefully, he said, pausing before continuing.

“I’m willing, if he’s willing to talk, find out what he’s willing to do,” Biden said.

President Joe Biden said he was open to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Biden said he would only meet with Putin if Russian president is serious about ending war in Ukraine – over combatant in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

“I am willing to talk to Mr. Putin if he indeed has an interest in deciding that he is looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet. If that’s the case, I’d be happy to sit down with Putin with my NATO friends to see what he wants, has in mind. He hasn’t done that yet,” he noted.

Biden said the only way to end the war in Ukraine was for Putin to withdraw his troops.

“The idea that Putin will ever beat Ukraine is incomprehensible,” the president added.

During their state visit on Thursday, Biden and Macron both reiterated their strong support for Ukraine.

In a joint statement following their Oval Office talks, the two leaders said they were determined to hold Russia accountable “for widely documented atrocities and war crimes committed both by its regular forces and by its proxies” in Ukraine.

