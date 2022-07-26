Biden Rule Would Strengthen Health Protections for Gay and Transgender People

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Monday it plans to include anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people in the Affordable Care Act — a proposal that would officially reverse a policy passed by the Department of Health and Human Services under former president Donald J. Trump.

The Trump rule, which was finalized in 2020, has erased Obama-era protections for transgender patients. Last year, the Biden administration took a first step to restore them, announcing that HHS would enact a rule that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity by hospitals and other health care providers receiving federal funding.

That proposed rule was released Monday and is much more comprehensive than Obama-era policies. It would enforce anti-discrimination protections for the first time for patients with Medicare Part B, which includes outpatient physician care.