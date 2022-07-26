Biden Rule Would Strengthen Health Protections for Gay and Transgender People
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Monday it plans to include anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people in the Affordable Care Act — a proposal that would officially reverse a policy passed by the Department of Health and Human Services under former president Donald J. Trump.
The Trump rule, which was finalized in 2020, has erased Obama-era protections for transgender patients. Last year, the Biden administration took a first step to restore them, announcing that HHS would enact a rule that would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity by hospitals and other health care providers receiving federal funding.
That proposed rule was released Monday and is much more comprehensive than Obama-era policies. It would enforce anti-discrimination protections for the first time for patients with Medicare Part B, which includes outpatient physician care.
The new rule comes as some states are banning gender-affirming surgery, especially for transgender youth. Xavier Becerra, Biden’s secretary of health and human services, told reporters it would “remove the friction” that kept anti-discrimination protections unavailable to all Americans.
“Healthcare is healthcare, and if you need access to it, you shouldn’t be hindered in accessing care,” said Mr. Becerra, adding, “That’s the most important principle to me.”
Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age and disability in certain health programs and activities. But the rule for its implementation has been a political ping pong ball since former President Barack Obama signed the law in 2010.
The Obama administration defined “sex” as including gender identity. The Trump administration has removed that language. The Biden administration’s proposed rule — which will be subject to public comment before it can take effect — defines “sex” as including “sexual orientation and gender identity,” and makes it clear that gender discrimination includes discrimination based on sex. “pregnancy or related conditions”. , including ‘termination of pregnancy’. ”
How those protections will work out in medical practice remains unclear. But Roger Severino, who headed the Health Department’s Office of Civil Rights during the Trump administration, said the new language would likely include gender reassignment surgery.
“What really matters is insurance coverage,” he said. He expressed his objection to the way the Biden administration defines ‘sex’, adding: ‘It is not supported by the law. The definition of sex never included gender identity, just as it does not include termination of pregnancy.”
Katie Keith, a health policy expert at Georgetown University Law School, predicted that the new rule would be the subject of lawsuits, just like Obama’s and Trump’s rules. She noted that it also includes broader protections for people with disabilities and clarifies the process for health care providers to express religious or conscientious objection to the provision of certain types of care.
“Opponents of what the Biden administration is doing will try to see it as very focused on gender-affirming care and abortion, when in reality there are many facilities,” she said.
The human rights campaign, an advocacy group, praised the announcement.
“Despite advances in policy during the Obama and Biden administrations, LGBTQ+ people still face disproportionate challenges when it comes to accessing health care,” Joni Madison, the group’s interim president, said in a statement. “This rule change would help close that gap, and it’s much needed at a time when some states are attacking access to care.”