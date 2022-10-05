Biden releases 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve after OPEC decision

<!–

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest production cuts in more than two years.

Biden will release an additional 10 million barrels this month, and he will “continue to direct SPR releases as needed to protect American consumers and promote energy security,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and economic adviser Brian Deese in a joint statement.

In the statement, the administration also urged oil companies to ‘continue to bring down pump prices by closing the historically large gap between wholesale and retail gas prices.’

The administration continued to renew its call to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels and warned that it will work with Congress on ways to ‘reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.’

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there were no plans to continue releases from the strategic reserve after a six-month effort to release 1 million barrels per day expired as planned at the end of this month.

Gas prices, which had been in a 99-day slump, have risen in recent days by as much as 60 cents per gallon in some regions of the country.

But the announcement of Wednesday’s release from reserves came after the OPEC Plus energy alliance announced the production cuts in a bid to boost prices as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine.

Biden and European leaders have called for more oil production to give consumers some relief at the pump and to punish Putin for his invasion.

The president has overseen the largest-ever sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden has released 160 million barrels of crude since March, bringing reserves to the lowest level in four decades.

The White House criticized Wednesday’s decision by OPEC Plus, which controls 40% of the world’s crude oil output, to cut its production by two million barrels a day, representing about 2% of global oil output.

“Look, it’s clear that OPEC plus is aligned with Russia with today’s announcement,” Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading member is Saudi Arabia, and allied non-members, including Russia, met in person at the group’s headquarters in Vienna for the first time since early 2020.

Regarding the decision to cut production, Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the group acted amid concerns about a downward trend in the world economy that could weaken demand for oil and lower prices.

“We’d rather be proactive than sorry,” he said.

Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an oil storage facility, is seen in this aerial photo above Freeport, Texas

After gas prices fell over the summer, gas prices in the United States have risen again since the beginning of autumn

Their decision to cut production could force prices at the pump back up after the White House celebrated that they fell at a record pace this summer. They have already started to rise again in recent weeks.

But a sudden increase would be a particularly worrisome setback with November’s midterm elections just over a month away.

Voters have cited inflation and the high cost of living as some of their top concerns. Many Democrats are worried that voters will take out their frustration over high food and gas prices on their party when control of Congress is decided on Nov. 8.