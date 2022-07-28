Biden REFUSES to admit US is in a recession

President Joe Biden insisted the US economy is on track after the Commerce Department said on Thursday that gross domestic product contracted for the second straight quarter, which is typically the definition of a recession.

“That doesn’t sound like a recession to me,” Biden said in the State Dining Room Thursday afternoon, pointing to a “record job market” and “record unemployment.”

Biden noted that “Both Chairman Powell and many of the top bankers and economists say we are not in a recession.”

“Companies are investing at record pace in America,” Biden boasted.

He devoted most of his speech to the Senate reconciliation proposal announced Wednesday by moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

My message to Congress is this: This is the bill you can pass to lower inflation, reduce the deficit, lower health care costs, tackle climate change and promote energy security, all while while easing the burdens faced by workers and middle-class families. said Biden.

“So pass it on, pass it on to the American people, pass it on to America,” he added.

President Joe Biden insisted the U.S. economy is on track after the Commerce Department said on Thursday gross domestic product shrank for the second quarter in a row — typically the definition of a recession

He called the package “a major problem” and went over a number of provisions – a mix of health-care savings measures, green energy initiatives, changes to tax laws and a push to reduce the deficit.

“Some of you will see a lot of similarities between … the Build Back Better initiative, it’s not everything, but we’ve come a long way,” Biden said with a chuckle.

It was Manchin who killed the House-approved Build Back Better bill in December, which included comparable health care and green facilities, but also a cut in childcare costs.

But on Wednesday after the Senate passed the CHIPS bill — which threatened to take Senate minority leader Mitch McConell hostage if Democrats tried again to approve a reconciliation package — Manchin and Schumer announced the deal.

“I know the compromise on the inflation bill doesn’t include everything I’ve been pushing for since I took office,” Biden said, referring to the dilapidated childcare facilities. “Look, this bill is far from perfect, it’s a compromise, but that’s how often progress is made, through compromise.”

Rather than calling it a derivative of Build Back Better, it was renamed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

“Experts — even some experts who have criticized my administration in the past — agree that this bill, this bill, will ease inflationary pressures on the economy,” Biden insisted during his remarks in the State Dining Room.

The president claimed it would lower Americans’ health care and energy costs.

“It’s a bill that will lower your cost of living and lower inflation, and lower the deficit,” he said.

Originally, it looked like a reconciliation bill would only include provisions to lower prescription drugs and extend Obamacare subsidies, as Manchin had pointed out.

Those provisions are included in the compromise, as are provisions on climate change.

Biden outlined some of the green components of the bill, which he noted was endorsed by climate activists such as former Vice President Al Gore.

“It is investing $369 billion to secure our energy future and tackle the climate crisis, cutting household energy bills by hundreds of dollars by providing tax credits for working families,” Biden said.

“It gives people rebates to buy new and efficient appliances, weather their homes, and get tax credits for heat pumps and rooftop solar,” he continued. “It also gives consumers a tax credit to purchase any electric vehicle or fuel cell vehicle — new or used — and a tax credit for up to $7,500 if those vehicles are made in America.”

Biden called the bill “the most important legislation in history” to tackle climate change.

The president pointed out how the bill would introduce a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent.

“Now I know you’ve never heard me say this before — it will come as a shock to you — but 55 of the Fortune 500 companies didn’t pay federal income taxes in 2020,” Biden said sarcastically. “You’ve only heard me say that 10,000 times.”

“Well, guess what, this bill puts an end to that,” Biden continued. “They will have to pay at least 15 percent.”

Biden said the bill fulfilled his campaign promise not to tax any American who earned less than $400,000 a year.

“Look, I know sometimes it seems like nothing is being done in Washington – I know it never occurred to you. The work of the government can be slow and frustrating and sometimes even frantic,” Biden said. “Then the hard work of hours and days and months of people who refused to give up pays off – history is being made, lives are changed.”

Biden then switched and talked about the CHIPS semiconductor bill, which has yet to be passed by the House of Representatives.

“My plea is: put politics aside, do it,” he encouraged the House members.