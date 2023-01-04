Biden planning to visit the BORDER next week

<!–

President Joe Biden signaled Wednesday that he is preparing for his first trip to the southern border as president — amid an ongoing migration crisis and battle over the fate of Title 42.

“That’s my intent, we’re working out the details now,” Biden said told reporters on a trip to Kentucky Wednesday.

His comment followed a post in the Wall Street Journal that he was “strongly considering” a trip there.

During his first two years in office, Biden answered questions about why he had not made a border visit. His comment came a day after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “misinformation” about immigration could help smugglers.

President Joe Biden said his “intention” is to visit the border when he travels to Mexico next week. So far, his only travel plan is a visit to Mexico City

It is a politically insidious move. Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed when she told migrants “not to come to the US” during a trip to Guatemala. When she called the border “safe” last year, she received a backlash when she crossed the 2 million mark.

The Trump-era Title 42 power used to return migrants citing the COVID pandemic was set to expire before Christmas and was subsequently extended after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay of a lower court ruling . The Supreme Court ruled after Christmas that the authority will be upheld indefinitely, and the case will be heard next month.

President Joe Biden and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Puerval eat part of their order during their visit to Just Q’in BBQ in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Biden commented on the border as he made a trip to the Brent Spence Bridge with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Big River: Biden appeared with Democrats and Republicans in Covington, Kentucky. A border trip would meet a demand from his GOP critics. Here he appears on stage with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, former Ohio Senator Rob Portman, Ohio Senator Sherod Brown and Senator Mitch McConnell

Biden’s trip comes after thousands of people cross the border daily amid confusion over Title 42

Vice President Kamala Harris walks with Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, and former spokesman Symone Sanders on her trip to the 2021 border

So far, Biden’s only travel plan is a visit to Mexico City, where he will meet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian President Justin Trudeau at the resumed “three amigos” summit.

Immigration is definitely on the agenda, with thousands of migrants crossing the southern border every day.

By going to the border, Biden is making a concession to critics and will expect hits. The RNC has been asking for months when Biden last visited the border. However, in late November, Jean-Pierre said Biden had been to the border Fox news reported that he had not been there as president or for two terms as vice president, but had driven through El Paso in 2008.