Biden pays tribute to ‘the 13 proud and patriotic American service members’ killed in Kabul

President Joe Biden paid tribute Friday to 13 U.S. servicemen who died during the final days of the Kabul airlift when a suicide bomber detonated ball-bearing explosives in the chaos of the city’s airport.

“Our nation will forever mourn their sacrifice and honor the memory of those 13 precious souls who were stolen far too soon from their families, loved ones, brothers-in-arms and sisters while carrying out a noble mission on behalf of our nation,” he said. said.

Biden, however, was repeatedly faced with questions about whether the recording operation had been performed correctly.

The world watched in horror as desperate Afghans fell from US planes as they tried to escape the Taliban whose gunmen overran the capital on August 15 last year.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said the mission was a success – bringing more than 120,000 people to safety – much to the anger of the families of the 13 who died.

The bomber took advantage of the chaotic conditions at Hamid Karzai International Airport to carry out its attack. 13 US soldiers and at least 170 Afghans died

Biden attended the “dignified transfer” of US personnel to US soil in September last year, but was criticized for appearing to be checking his watch during the ceremony.

The roll call of the dead in the attack on Kabul airport during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan The August 26, 2021 suicide bombing took advantage of the crowds and chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport. It was aimed at a gate manned by U.S. Marines, who were supposed to try to ensure that people with the correct papers could proceed to the next stage of processing. Along with at least 170 Afghans, the following Americans died: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T Hoover; Marine Corps Sgt. Johanna Rosario; Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L Gee; Marine Corps Kpl. Hunter Lopez; Marine Corps Kpl. Daegan W. Page; Marine Corps Kpl. Humberto A. Sanchez; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui; Marine Petty Officer Third Class Maxton W. Soviak; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss

On Friday, Biden marked the anniversary of the attack with a statement saying the 13 represented the very best of “American character.”

“They were beloved sons and daughters, brothers and sisters. They came from all over our country,’ he said.

Each carried with them the pride of their own unique story and the hopes of the loved ones who cherished them.

“But they were united by a common calling—to serve something greater than themselves. They were heroes who went out of their way to save lives as part of the largest airlift evacuation operation in our history.”

Officials have said the attack marked the darkest day for the government.

And it marked a turning point for Biden, raising questions about his reputation for a mastery of foreign affairs and sending his approval ratings into free fall.

Still, the president used the anniversary to tout the success of his new strategy, using raids and drones to kill terrorists rather than keep troops in Afghanistan.

He highlighted an operation that killed the global head of ISIS in Syria and last month’s drone strike that killed Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawhiri in Kabul.

“We will now continue to press against terrorist threats without endangering thousands of troops on the ground in Afghanistan,” he said.

“And my administration will continue to track down terrorists who want to harm the United States wherever they may be.”

Republicans have pledged to hold Biden and his administration responsible for the withdrawal.

Representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the sad anniversary reflected the mistakes Biden and his officials made in ignoring the warning from generals and regional pundits.

“It didn’t have to be like this,” he said.

“Americans deserve answers, and I won’t stop until a thorough investigation is done.”

And this week, new questions have been raised by Marines who were present at Abbey Gate when the bomber detonated its explosives.

Tristan Hirsch, who was injured in the attack, said troops had identified the bomber in the days leading up to the blast and requested permission to kill it.

“We knew about him two days before the attack,” Hirsch, 24, told his local California newspaper, the Chico Enterprise Record.

“We knew what he looked like. The CIA let us know; he looked exactly as they had described him.’

The attack came in a frantic attempt to air foreigners and Afghan allies out of Kabul after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital.

They had been told that a man on a suicide mission, preparing for the skies, would look different from the tired, hungry hordes besieging the airport looking for help to get out.

They were looking for someone fresh-looking with a well-trimmed beard.

He said they were never authorized to kill him before the attack.

Parents of one of the dead Marines also reported to the administration and its claims that the mission had been a success.

“They know it was a failed mission,” said Kelly Henson, mother of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover.

“They know it was thrown together ridiculously.

“It’s a slap in the face to hear them say it was a success because they know it wasn’t a success. Anyone with any intelligence knows it was definitely a mistake.

Darin Hoover, 54, Taylor’s father, said the allegations sparked anger

“It’s infuriating that they come out and say it was a success. Our granddaughter could have sat down with a piece of chalk and a piece of paper and come up with a better plan than what the fools did.”

The Pentagon declined to comment.

The evacuation was one of the largest airlifts in history. More than 122,000 foreign and Afghan allies and their families were rescued after the Taliban took over the country

The withdrawal was in the news again this month as the Taliban celebrated the anniversary of the day they invaded Kabul.

A string of former officials and regional experts said there was no proper accountability for mistakes made or lessons learned.

Retired General Frank McKenzie, who oversaw the exit, said he’d been thinking about the mission for the past year.

“Well, I’ll tell you I wish we’d started getting people out sooner,” he recently told NBC.

“You always go back and investigate that. I wish we had seen that coming. I wish we’d done it differently.’