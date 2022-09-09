Biden pats himself on the back for taking ‘bold and decisive action’ in 58-page economic blueprint

Republicans are tearing into President Joe Biden’s bizarre lap of honor in 58-page report praising himself for the ‘strongest economic recovery in recent history.’

The President boasted his ‘bold and decisive’ action over the past two years has spearheaded ‘significant progress’.

His claims, outlined in his economic blueprint, also argue the country has seen job and wage gains throughout the states.

But the comments have sparked outrage as Americans suffer under crippling inflation, a cost of living crisis and a tanking economy.

‘Biden’s economic agenda turned a recovery into a recession, created historic inflation, raised taxes, and gave Americans pay cuts as wage growth slows down,’ RNC spokesperson Emma Vaughn told DailyMail.com.

‘Voters are not going to foot the bill for Biden’s failed policies — Democrats will pay the price in November for being in lockstep with Biden.’

A new White House economic blueprint touts ‘bold and decisive actin’ by President Biden on the economy

The White House released a new 58-page blueprint Friday timed with the president’s travel to battleground Ohio, crediting the president with ‘bold and decisive’ action, while citing ‘significant progress’ in taming inflation.

The document touts job and wage gains as the nation recovered from pandemic losses – but doesn’t dwell on record inflation that hit 9.1 per cent in June and 8.5 per cent in July, and has registered as a top concern for Americans as well as Biden and top economic officials.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., was less than impressed.

‘The Biden-Harris economic blueprint for September is nothing more than ridiculous,’ Biggs told DailyMail.com.

‘The Biden White House continues to attempt to spin their disastrous economic policies in a positive light, but Americans know that the economy is as turbulent as ever,’ he added. ‘This plan—released strategically before the midterm elections—is nothing more than a cheap gimmick.’

A section on immigration cites new efforts to streamline work visas – but glosses over a crush in illegal immigration that has become a top Biden vulnerability. Instead, it cites the goal of acting on ‘comprehensive immigration reform.’

‘Through bold and decisive action, President Biden’s economic agenda laid the foundation for the strongest and most equitable economic recovery in modern history—with over 9.7 million jobs and the fastest decline in the unemployment rate on record, to 3.7 percent,’ according to the blueprint, which kicks off budget season in Congress.

The document intersperses charts showing a steep drop in unemployment with bromides about economic achievements.

‘But President Biden’s economic strategy is about both historic recovery and deeper, lasting change to ensure an economy that works for working families,’ it says.

It calls inflation Biden’s top priority, a day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in Michigan it is still a concern.

‘Looking ahead, the President’s near-term priority when it comes to the labor market is bringing down inflation without giving up the substantial progress we’ve made for American workers.

‘Lower inflation and a robust job market will create the conditions for sustained increases in real incomes throughout the income distribution,’ according to the document. The document cites several fathers of the inflation crush.

‘The unprecedented shutting down and restarting of the global economy due to the pandemic led to mismatches between supply and demand that – together with higher energy and food prices resulting from the war in Ukraine – have driven significant global inflation, including here in the United States,’ it says.

‘That is why, today, President Biden’s top economic priority is bringing down inflation and lowering costs for families, while helping transition our economy from a historically strong recovery to stable, steady growth.’

Biden added in a tweet: ‘My first two years in office spurred the strongest economic recovery in recent history.

‘Today, I’m releasing my Economic Blueprint, a look at how our wins are rebuilding an economy that works for working families.’

Yellen said in a speech in Michigan Thursday that ‘our plan has worked.’ ‘By any traditional metric, we have experienced one of the quickest economic recoveries in modern history,’ she crowed.

But she also pointed to inflation running at 40-year highs.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with well-wishers as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 9, 2022. – Biden is travelling to Ohio. A new White House report touts his stewardship of the economy

The report touts streamlined work visas but devotes little attention to illegal immigration

It comes after Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen again warned about inflation

The economic report comes as Biden heads to Ohio

‘The most immediate challenge is to return to an environment of stable prices without sacrificing the economic gains of the past two years,’ she said.

‘To ensure our long-term economic stability, we must keep our public finances on sound footing,’ she said. The Inflation Reduction Act is estimated to reduce the deficit, but there are widely ranging scores on potential costs for Biden’s new student loan debt relief plan.

The document’s up-beat tone comes as the administration tries to sell its accomplishments while heading into the November elections while not papering over concerns Americans have registered in opinion polls about a recession and record inflation.

It cites a decline of more than $1.20 in gas prices after Biden took a series of actions.

‘No community, no individual, no racial or ethnic group should be left behind. Driving the economy from the bottom up and middle out ensures that growth benefits everyone,’ it says.

Mortgage rates hit their highest level in 14 years at 5.89% – pushing even MORE homebuyers out of the market and raising typical monthly payments by 60% from a year ago

Average mortgage rates in the US have risen to their highest level in 14 years, edging closer to 6 percent as it becomes clear to investors that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive policy rate hikes to combat inflation.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed jumped to 5.89 percent this week, topping June’s recent peak and reaching its highest level since November 2008, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

Combined with home prices near record highs, it means the monthly mortgage payment for the median home is now 60 percent higher than it was a year ago, according to National Association of Realtors economist Nadia Evangelou.

Mortgage rates were just 2.86 percent a year ago, and sharply higher borrowing costs have scared many homebuyers out of the market, sending sales volume plunging.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed jumped to 5.89 percent this week, topping June’s recent peak and reaching its highest level since November 2008

Mortgage rates were just 2.86 percent a year ago, and sharply higher borrowing costs have scared many homebuyers out of the market, sending sales volume plunging

Though median home prices teetered off their record highs in July, they are still up 10.8 percent from a year ago as housing inventory remains tight, according to the NAR.

The combination of higher prices and sharply increased borrowing costs means that buying a home is now much less affordable than it was a year ago.

‘While borrowing costs have increased faster than people’s wages, buyers currently need to spend 10 percent more of their budget for their mortgage payment if they want to buy the median-priced home’ compared to last year, said Evangelou in reaction to the latest rate data.

‘These higher mortgage rates have already impacted activity in the housing market,’ she added, saying that higher mortgage rates pushed home sales activity in July by 14 percentage points, compared to the 6 percent drop normally seen from June to July.

Mortgage rates closely follow yields on the 10-year US Treasury, which this week hit their highest level since June as strong economic data pointed to further jumbo rate increases by the Fed, which is trying to tame inflation without crashing the economy.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by another 75 basis points at its late-September meeting, which would raise the fed funds rate to 3.25 percent, up from near zero in March.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage is seen from 1971 to the present

Though home transactions declined, prices remain solidly strong, with July’s national median sales price of $403,800 representing a 10.8 percent increase from a year ago

July’s national median sales price of $403,800 representing a 10.8% increase from a year ago, and just below the record-high set in June

Though higher mortgage rates have sharply curtailed the number of home sales, national inventory remains tight by historical standards, and prices have yet to decline meaningfully nationwide.

July’s national median sales price of $403,800 represented a 10.8 percent increase from a year ago, though a slight dip from the record-high set a month earlier, the NAR said.

But there are growing signs that some markets where home prices have soared the highest could be facing a sharper correction — most notably on the West Coast.

Mortgage analytics firm Black Knight recorded a nationwide 0.77 percent drop in median home values between June and July, the biggest month-over-month drop since January 2011 in its latest monthly mortgage report this week.

More than one in ten homes have seen their value drop by 4 percent or more since the market peaked — mostly along the West Coast

The California technology hub San Jose has seen the biggest fall in prices, with homes there losing 10 percent of their value from their peaks

More than 85 percent of America’s biggest property markets are at least slightly off their peaks, and more than one in ten — mostly along the West Coast — are seeing prices drop by 4 percent or more.

The firm’s president Ben Graboske said 31 consecutive months of rising prices came to an end in July. He warned that the property market was characterized by ‘volatility and rapid change’.

The California technology hub San Jose has seen the biggest fall in prices, with homes there losing 10 percent of their value from their peak level three months ago.

Stark declines from peak prices were also recorded in Seattle (7.7 percent), San Francisco (7.4 percent), San Diego (5.6 percent), Los Angeles (4.3 percent) and Denver (4.2 percent) over the same period.

A further 5 percent drop in national home prices would push 275,000 borrowers and 0.9 percent of homes underwater — also known as negative equity — when the amount they owe is greater than the property’s fair market value, researchers said.

Despite the monthly declines, the report calculated that national median home prices are 14.5 percent higher than they were a year ago, three times higher than the historical average.

Home prices across the U.S. make BIGGEST drop in 11 years, by as much as 4% – leaving hundreds of thousands of owners at risk of going UNDERWATER – and West Coasters are worst hit

Home prices across the U.S. recorded their biggest drop in 11 years by as much as 4 percent, leaving hundreds of thousands of borrowers at risk of going underwater — and those who bought along the West Coast worst hit.

The California technology hub San Jose has seen the biggest fall in prices, with homes there losing 10 percent of their value over three months.

Stark declines have also been witnessed in Seattle (7.7 percent), San Francisco (7.4 percent), San Diego (5.6 percent), Los Angeles (4.3 percent) and Denver (4.2 percent) over the same period.

Property prices along West Coast metropolitan areas are understood to be dipping because of a glut of properties on the market, as people leave due to everything from high crime rates, taxes and environmental issues like drought and wildfires.

Technology firms headquartered along the western seaboard are also at the vanguard of letting employees continue working from home even as the pandemic recedes, freeing many there of the need to live close to their office.

The report offered grim forecasts for hundreds of thousands of borrowers who bought at the peak of the market in the first half of 2022 and were now seeing prices dip as mortgage rates rise.

Prices have fallen amid a recent spike in mortgage rates. A 30-year fixed-rate mortgage currently charges 5.66 percent interest — up nearly three points on the same time last year, according to the federal government’s loan corporation, Freddie Mac.

The Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month in a bid to tame inflation.

A 10 percent blanket decline in values would push the negative equity rate to 1.9 percent, and a 15 percent nosedive would leave 3.7 percent of borrowers underwater, says the report.

Still, researchers noted that the housing market was coming off long-running highs and was ‘in a strong position to absorb such price declines’.

‘Such price drops, as we’ve already seen, wouldn’t be felt universally across the country and would be concentrated in certain markets — see the western coast of the U.S.’ said the study.

Even so, worried property owners have taken to social media to express their fears about slipping underwater. One user warned that interest rate hikes were ‘devastating to young families’ who had only recently managed to get on the property ladder.

Another queried how many borrowers would ‘be underwater soon’ due to falling prices and rising interest rates, while one other warned of ‘2008 all over again’ and a market collapse, defaults and evictions.

Economists at Goldman Sachs recent warned that home price growth was expected to stall completely across the U.S. next year thanks to waning demand and too many properties up for grabs.

Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, last month warned that house prices could fall by as much as 20 percent next year if there’s a recession, and that prices in parts of the country were overvalued by as much as 72 percent.