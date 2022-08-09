Biden Officials Change Monkeypox Dosage Regimen to Maintain Limited Supply

Changing the injection method appears to be the fastest solution to the shortfall, although some experts said they are concerned that the data showing it will work is essentially limited to one study published in 2015 and sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. Researchers compared the intradermal approach to the standard injection method and found that the intradermal injections produced a comparable level of neutralizing antibodies to one-fifth of the monkeypox vaccine. They also caused more redness, swelling, and itching at the injection site.

What you need to know about the Monkeypox virus? Map 1 of 7 What you need to know about the Monkeypox virus? What is monkey pox? Monkeypox is a virus similar to smallpox, but the symptoms are less severe. It was discovered in 1958, after outbreaks occurred in monkeys kept for research. The virus was mainly found in parts of Central and West Africa, but has recently spread to dozens of countries and infected tens of thousands of people, mostly men who have sex with men. What you need to know about the Monkeypox virus? How does it spread? The monkeypox virus can spread from person to person through close physical contact with infectious lesions or pustules, by touching items — such as clothing or bedding — that have previously touched the rash, or through the respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. Monkeypox can also be passed from mother to fetus through the placenta or through close contact during and after birth. What you need to know about the Monkeypox virus? I’m afraid I have monkey pox. What should I do? There is no way to test for monkey pox if you only have flu-like symptoms. But if you start to notice red lesions, you should contact an emergency room or your primary care physician, who can order a monkey pox test. Isolate at home as soon as you develop symptoms and wear high-quality masks if you need to come in contact with others for medical care. What you need to know about the Monkeypox virus? I live in New York. Can I get the vaccine? Adult men who have sex with men and who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days are eligible for a vaccine in New York City, as are close contacts of infected people. Eligible people who have conditions that weaken the immune system or who have a history of dermatitis or eczema are also strongly encouraged to get vaccinated. People can make an appointment via this website.

During the briefing, Dr. Robert M. Califf, director of the FDA, who manage side effects. and dr. Peter Marks, who oversees the agency’s vaccine regulation, said the monkeypox vaccine was “administered intradermally to thousands of people” in Germany and the method is “not new at all”.

Federal officials are eager for states and municipalities to adopt the new type of injection as soon as possible, even though vaccinators are more familiar with the standard approach. dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency offers training seminars and other information to educate vaccinators.

The federal government also hopes that with increased supply, jurisdictions will no longer give people just the first of two doses to maintain supply. “There is data that says this isn’t protective enough,” warned Dr. walensky. Research has shown that a single injection produces a much weaker immune response than two.

dr. Walensky also said vaccinated individuals should continue to “avoid close skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact, with someone who has monkey pox, because we don’t yet know how well these vaccines work.”

The Jynneos vaccine was licensed by the FDA in 2019 for use against both monkeypox and smallpox without a large-scale clinical trial studying its effectiveness. dr. Califf said none was carried out because there were never enough cases in the United States. Studies showed that compared to a previously approved vaccine, Jynneous elicited a stronger immune response.