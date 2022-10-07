Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at its highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, as Russian officials talk about the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after massive setbacks in the eighth month. invasion of Ukraine.

During a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “a man I know fairly well” and that the Russian leader “wasn’t kidding when he talks about using tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons. ”

Biden added: “We haven’t had to deal with Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.” He suggested that Putin’s threat is real “because his military is — you might say — significantly underperforming.”

US officials have been warning for months about the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield. As of this week, however, they said they have seen no change in Russia’s nuclear forces that would require a change in the vigilance of US nuclear forces.

“We have seen no reason to change our own strategic nuclear stance, nor do we have any indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in the near term,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden also challenged Russia’s nuclear doctrine, warning that using a lower-yield tactical weapon could quickly spiral out of control in global destruction.

“I don’t think there is such a thing as the ability to easily use a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” Biden said.

Speaking to Democratic donors, Biden said he was still “trying” to figure out what Putin’s “off-disaster” in Ukraine was.

“Where does he find a way out?” asked Biden. “Where is he in a position of not only losing face but also significant power within Russia?”

Putin has repeatedly alluded to the use of his country’s vast nuclear arsenal, including last month when he announced plans to recruit Russian men to serve in Ukraine.

“I would like to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction … and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal,” Putin said. . September 21, adding, with a lingering glance at the camera, “It’s not a bluff.”

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week the US has been “clear” to Russia about the “consequences” of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“This is something we are tuned into, we take it very seriously and communicate directly with Russia about it, including the kind of decisive responses the United States would have if it went down that dark road,” Sullivan said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Thursday that Putin understood that the “world” will never forgive a Russian nuclear attack.

“He understands that after using nuclear weapons, he would not be able to, so to speak, to save his life, and I have every confidence in that,” Zelenskyy said.

—

Miller reported from Washington.

PART: