Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced seven new Justice Department nominations and judicial nominations for three US law firms in Texas and other senior positions. One is a prosecutor who swore to demand the death penalty for a man who killed nearly two dozen people in a racist attack on a Walmart.

The nominations, announced Friday by the White House, include three nominees to become U.S. marshals in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Utah, along with a longtime prosecutor’s nomination to become a federal judge in Mississippi.

Among the nominations is that of Jaime Esparza, who served as the District Attorney for El Paso County, Texas, from 1993 to 2020, to become the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas. As a prosecutor, he filed a murder charge and vowed to demand the death penalty for Patrick Crusius, the man from North Texas. accused of targeting Mexicans in 2019 mass shooting at El Paso Walmart Dozens of people were injured and 23 people were killed.

Crusius also faces federal hate crime charges, and if confirmed, Esparza would be a key figure in deciding whether to continue the federal death penalty in the case. Ultimately, that decision falls to senior Justice Department officials, usually based on the U.S. attorney’s recommendation.

Biden has said he is against the death penalty and has vowed to end its use during his term in office. Attorney General Merrick Garland has halted federal executions after an unprecedented string of death sentences in the waning months of the Trump administration and has ordered a review of procedures and policies surrounding the practice. The moratorium applies only to executions and does not prohibit prosecutors from demanding the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors in West Texas also face a consequential decision on whether to charge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

the republican under federal investigation since the fall of 2020, when eight of his top deputies accused the Attorney General of using the office to helping a political donor who employed a woman with whom Paxton acknowledged a extramarital affair. Paxton, who is seeking a third term as the state’s top law enforcement officer in November, has broadly denied doing anything.

Biden also nominated Alamdar Hamdani, a career attorney who had worked in the Justice Department’s national security division and worked on counter-terrorism cases, as the US attorney in the Southern District of Texas. He also nominated Leigha Simonton, a federal prosecutor since 2005, as the US Attorney in the Northern District of Texas. Simonton had previously worked in private practice and was a lawyer on an appellate court on the Fifth Circuit.

With the new slate, Biden has now announced 63 nominees to serve as US attorneys in US districts and 20 nominees to serve as US marshals. The 93 US Attorneys at the Department of Justice, who are responsible for federal criminal charges in their respective districts, are likely to play a central role in efforts to combat violent crime.

The slate announced Friday also has nominees for positions in the US Marshals Service.

Biden nominated Michael Black, who has served as director of protective services for OhioHealth Corp. since 2021. has worked, as the US attorney in the Southern District of Ohio. The former Ohio State Police and Columbus Police Officer also worked for the state lottery commission and is a veteran of the Marine Corps.

In Pennsylvania, Biden nominated Stephen Eberle, a former state police commander, as U.S. Marshal for Pennsylvania’s Western District. And in Utah, Biden nominated Justin Martinez, the sheriff in Summit County, to become U.S. Marshal for the state. The Coast Guard veteran worked in several local police departments and was also a correctional officer.

The government also said it is nominating Scott Colom, now a Mississippi District Attorney, as a judge in Mississippi’s Northern District. Before that, he was a public prosecutor and municipal judge.

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

