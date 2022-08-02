Biden Names White House Coordinator for Monkeypox

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Tuesday appointed an experienced emergency response officer to assist the U.S. government in the monkeypox outbreak as some of the country’s largest states declare a state of emergency.

The official, Robert Fenton, a Federal Emergency Management Agency regional administrator and twice its acting chief, will serve as the White House monkeypox coordinator. Next to him will be Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the HIV prevention division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be his deputy.

An early morning statement released by the White House said the two men would be tasked with overseeing the effort “to fight the current monkeypox outbreak, including increasing the availability of tests, vaccinations and treatments equitably.”