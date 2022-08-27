Biden MOCKS Trump’s legal response to the release of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit

President Biden made fun of claims by Donald Trump’s lawyers that the former president had released all the documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago.

“I have released everything in the world. I am chairman. I can do it all. “Come on, declassify everything,” Biden said as he boarded Air Force One for the weekend to Wilmington, Del. to go.

He declined to comment further on Friday’s release of the heavily edited affidavit.

“I’m not going to comment because I don’t know the details. I don’t want to know,” he said.

The FBI took 27 boxes from Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets of classified government records, some labeled “top secret” during the August 8 raid.

The Justice Department has released a heavily obscured version of the affidavit justifying the FBI’s August raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the warrant leading to the August 8 raid, ordered the unsealing of the affidavit by noon Friday — despite objections from the DOJ.

In a footnote, the affidavit notes that the law prohibits not only the transmission of classified information, but also “the unlawful retention of “information relating to the defense of the country.” The footnote seems to suggest that it would still be illegal for Trump to take the documents, even if he had released them.

John Solomon, who represents Trump at the National Archives, said earlier this month that Trump released all the documents before taking them to Mar-a-Lago.

“As we can all understand, everyone has to take their work home from time to time. American presidents are no different,” Solomon read in a statement to Fox News on Aug. 14.

President Trump often brought documents, including classified documents, to the residence to prepare for work the next day. He had a standing order that documents removed from the Oval Office and brought to the residence were deemed to be released the moment he removed them.

The three criminal laws the FBI listed in the arrest warrant as the basis of its investigation had no bearing on whether or not the documents were classified—the laws related to the Espionage Act, obstruction, and another statute prohibiting the theft or destruction of criminalizes government documents.

The affidavit raised concerns about a trove of classified documents the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in January.

The DOJ says in the document that 14 of the 15 boxes picked up in January contained classified information, with a newly unsealed breakdown revealing the amount of high-level classified information kept in a basement storage room and other facilities at the club’s club. president.

The DOJ’s reasons for the editorials were also heavily redacted

In all, Trump had returned 184 classified documents, 67 confidential, 25 top secret and handwritten boxed notes to the National Archives, according to the document stating that the FBI had “probable reason to believe evidence of obstruction would be found.” at his Florida home.

Trump is under criminal investigation for removing the documents.

“The government is pursuing a criminal investigation into the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized premises, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government documents,” an unidentified FBI agent wrote on page one of the affidavit.

The FBI also conducted the search, fearing that releasing classified documents could endanger “clandestine human resources.”

“Based on my education and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels typically contain NDI,” the signer’s affidavit reads, using the acronym for National Defense Information. “Several of the documents also contain what appears to be FPOTUS’s handwritten notes,” the agent added.

The affidavit details the classification marks officers saw after a lengthy letter battle with Trump’s lawyers to gain access to the 15 boxes of material.

The FBI said it had “probable reason to believe that evidence of obstruction would be found” at Mar-a-Lago, according to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, Trump has filed a separate civil suit asking another judge to suspend the FBI’s review of the documents until a special master is appointed to independently review them for material that may be protected by executive privilege.