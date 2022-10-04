Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) —

President Joe Biden highlights his administration’s efforts to protect access to abortion as he marks 100 days since the… Supreme Court destroyed a national law on the procedure and Democrats hope the issue will boost their voters in the run-up to the midterm elections.

Biden will attend Tuesday the second meeting of the cabinet-level task force he rose to coordinate the administration’s response to the ruling, the White House said, and will announce two new steps designed to “protect access to reproductive health care.” “.

Still, Biden will remind Americans that only Congress can restore access to abortion nationally, which is a central argument of Biden’s pitch against voters frustrated by the Supreme Court’s ruling to send Democrats to Washington.

The Department of Education is sending guidelines to universities to remind them that federal law requires them to “protect their students from discrimination based on pregnancy, including termination of pregnancy.” The Department of Health and Human Services will also release $6 million in new funding to promote family planning services.

In conjunction with the meeting, Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House’s Gender Policy Council and the leader of the White House task force, issued a new memo to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris detailing the effects of the Dobbs. v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion.

“Nearly 30 million women of childbearing age now live in a banned state — including nearly 22 million women who are denied access to abortion care after six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant,” she wrote. “Extreme abortion bans have implications beyond abortion, including reports of women being denied access to necessary prescriptions and contraception in pharmacies and on college campuses.”

