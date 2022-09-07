Biden looks to channel JFK with a speech on ending cancer for good

<!–

President Joe Biden will be channeling John F. Kennedy next week as he speaks about his cancer moonshot initiative in Boston, and fueling his administration’s efforts to halve the cancer death rate over the next 25 years.

Biden’s speech on Monday will take place on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s “Moonshot” address. The president will speak at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.

In his remarks, Biden will “outline a vision for a new American moonshot — a future where we end cancer as we know it,” a White House official said.

The president will also provide “an update on the steps the Biden-Harris administration is taking to achieve the success of this generation not just to end cancer as we know it, but to improve people’s lives.” – to improve their health and reduce the burden of disease’. said the official.

Biden’s speech will be on the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s Moonshot address at Rice University. In that now famous speech, Kennedy said, “We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are difficult, because that purpose will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one we’re willing to accept, one we don’t want to put off, and one we intend to win, and the others too.”

The fight against cancer is very personal to the Biden family. The president’s son, Beau, died in 2015, aged 46, of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Biden has long pushed for an end to cancer — a call he repeated during his time as president.

Last year, while visiting a COVID vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan, Biden said, “I want you to know that once we beat COVID, we will do everything we can to end cancer as we know it.” .’

As vice president, Biden launched the Cancer Moonshot during the Obama administration in 2016. It was a venture he took over in his private life after leaving the vice presidential mansion by launching the Biden Cancer Initiative. That initiative was halted in 2019 after Biden announced he was running for president.

In 2016, when Biden announced he was not seeking the Democratic nomination for president, he said he regretted it because “I wanted to be the president who ended cancer because it’s possible.”

After leaving office, Joe and Jill Biden then founded the Biden Cancer Initiative, a nonprofit organization that supports cancer research and prevention.

President Biden relaunched the Cancer Moonshot initiative in February.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the country, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

By 2022, an estimated 1.9 million new cancers will be diagnosed and 609,360 cancer deaths in the United States, the American Cancer Society estimates.