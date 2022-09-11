Biden leaves his weekend in Wilmington early to head to the Pentagon for a 9/11 commemoration

<!–

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris split on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The president ended his weekend at his Delaware home earlier than usual to come back to a rainy Washington, DC, and lay a wreath at the Pentagon 9/11 memorial and comment on the 21st anniversary of the attack.

Biden arrived in a downpour in the nation’s capital, holding a large black umbrella as he exited Air Force 1 and donned a raincoat before entering the presidential vehicle The Beast and driving to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

The president quoted the late Queen Elizabeth II in his address just days after her death, saying in his remarks in the rain outside the Pentagon on Sunday: “Grief is a price we pay for love.”

First lady Jill Biden spoke Sunday in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a hijacked plane crashed into a field after passengers stopped terrorists from reaching their target. All 40 passengers and crew died, as did the four hijackers.

Meanwhile, Vice President and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff arrived in New York City Sunday morning to participate in a memorial ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial Museum at Ground Zero.

The president placed his hand on his heart during a minute of silence to commemorate the victims of the attack. On September 11, 2001, a total of 184 people died in the Pentagon, including all 64 people on the plane and another 125 people in the Pentagon that day

The president arrived in a downpour as he left his home in Wilmington, Delaware, earlier than usual over the weekend to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and make remarks at the Pentagon on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Mr. Doug Emhoff attend a memorial ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City on Sunday.

Also spotted at the dismal event include Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Before he left Delaware for DC on Sunday, Biden told the press who traveled with him that “there is a plan” to bring justice to the families of the victims, as those responsible for the attacks are still in the aftermath two decades later. prisons of Guantanamo Bay.

The grounds have an open-air memorial with a bench for each of the victims, as well as a covered chapel to honor the lives lost.

Joining Biden at the Pentagon on Sunday were members of his Defense Department team, including Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The two made comments in the rain before the president took the stage.

Milley said the 9/11 attacks were an attack on American democracy and Austin thanked those who then and now enlisted in the military to continue to defend America.

“Today, there are 184 steel benches around us, each bearing the name of a person killed in the attack on the Pentagon,” Austin said. “And every night 184 lights go on to light up their couch.”