Biden leaves for Arizona on the day of the Georgia Senate runoff

President Joe Biden will be in Arizona on Tuesday, December 6, the same day as the second round of the Georgia Senate election.

The president avoided Georgia leading up to the November midterm elections, and the White House has not said whether he will visit the state before next week’s game.

Biden will attend a fundraiser in Boston on Friday to capitalize on the second round, which takes place after neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor GOP nominee Herschel Walker got the 50% needed to win outright.

In Arizona, Biden will visit the under-construction Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant in Phoenix, the White House announced Wednesday.

He will discuss how he plans to rebuild supply chains in the United States and create jobs.

It is unclear whether Arizona’s Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly will appear with him. Biden also avoided campaigning in Arizona during the midterm elections, when Kelly was on the ballot. Kelly won his match.

TSMC chips are needed for items such as Apple’s iPhones and F-35 fighter jets. While there, Biden will highlight the CHIPS bill he signed. Sinema and Kelly both voted in favor of the legislation.

The company recently selected Phoenix as the location for its second manufacturing plant in the United States.

The factory is expected to employ 1,600 people and create thousands of additional jobs at suppliers. It is expected to be operational in 2024.

Arizona has emerged as a political battlefield in recent years. Biden carried the state in 2020 — the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so since Bill Clinton.

It will be Biden’s first visit to Arizona as president.

But Donald Trump disputed Biden’s victory, falsely claiming that he was a victim of voter fraud. Multiple state recounts confirmed Biden’s victory.

In the November midterm elections, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake repeated Trump’s false claims of voter fraud and is fighting her defeat.

In Arizona, Cochise County officials this week postponed the certification of the November midterm elections, overrunning the legal deadline and prompting the Arizona Secretary of State to sue.

The refusal to certify comes under pressure from prominent Republicans to reject results showing Democrats winning top races. Two Republican county supervisors ordered a postponement.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who narrowly won the race for governor, asked a judge to order county officials to certify the results. The case is pending.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Michelle Obama is making a rare campaign appearance to boost Raphael Warnock ahead of next week’s runoff election.

The former first lady recorded two robocalls urging Georgians to vote for the Democratic senator.

A call is to urge people to vote early. Early voting in the state ends Friday ahead of the Dec. 6 contest.

“This election is coming very close, and there are a lot of people on the other side hoping you stay home,” she says over the phone. “But we need you to vote for Raphael Warnock one more time. Reverend Warnock will always fight for Georgia, and he’s proven in the Senate that he can get things done.”

The other call runs on Election Day, reminding voters that polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Her approval comes ahead of Barack Obama’s rally with Warnock on Thursday. Michelle Obama is not expected at that event.

She has rarely participated in politics since leaving the White House, focusing instead on writing books.

Warnock’s campaign hopes her plea will mobilize liberal Democrats as well as Republicans and independents who are uncomfortable with Walker, the controversial Republican nominee who has denied allegations that he got a woman pregnant and paid for her abortion. Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Democrats have gone all in to help Warnock, even as they secured control of the Senate by flipping Pennsylvania’s seat to their party.

But a Warnock victory in Georgia would give Democrats an outright 51-49 majority, meaning they won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with the Republicans next year.

Warnock is running for a full six-year term after winning a special election in 2021.

He led Walker with about 37,000 votes of the roughly 4 million votes cast in November’s general election, but failed to get the 50 percent majority required by Georgia law, leading to next week’s runoff.

Walker, meanwhile, has the support of Republican Governor Brian Kemp and former President Donald Trump.

Walker ended the first ballot with about 200,000 fewer ballots than Kemp, who easily won a second term.

Trump has kept his distance from the contest after many of his candidates failed to win the midterm elections.

Kemp has cut commercials for Walker, a former football star at the University of Georgia.

Polls between Warnock and Walker have remained close, with breaking news from Frederick Polls, COMPETE Digital and AMM Political having the two tied at 50 percent.

Georgia set a record for early voting with more than 500,000 votes cast on Tuesday morning.