Biden Lashes Trump Over Jan. 6, Saying He ‘Lacked the Courage to Act’
WASHINGTON — President Biden Monday denounced former President Donald J. Trump’s refusal to intervene decisively to stop the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, declaring that his predecessor “didn’t have the courage to act” and the police officers he claimed to have betrayed support.
Mr Biden, who has largely avoided discussing the former president or the Jan. 6 investigation by a select House committee, weighed in during a statement to an organization representing black law enforcement leaders.
“The police were heroes that day,” the president said in the videotaped remarks from the White House residence, where he is recovering from Covid-19. “Donald Trump lacked the courage to act. The brave women and men in blue across this country should never forget that. You cannot be pro-rebellion and pro-agent. You cannot be pro-insurgency and pro-democracy. You can’t be pro-insurgency and pro-American.”
The president’s comments came just four days after the House committee concluded its series of summer hearings with a prime-time meeting that exposed Mr Trump’s inaction as the mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to count the numbers. the votes of the Electoral College to stop his reelection defeat to seal. Mr. Trump did not call his vice president, his secretary of defense, his army chief, his attorney general, his secretary of Homeland Security, or anyone else to send aid to the Capitol that day.
Instead, according to testimonials, Mr. Trump spent the afternoon watching the violence unfold on Fox News and resisting aides who kept begging him to take action. A call from a Pentagon official to coordinate a response initially went unanswered because “the president didn’t want anything done,” according to a White House attorney whose story was presented at the hearing. The tweets and video he eventually released did not condemn the attack and in some cases seemed to add fuel to the fire.
Mr. Trump and his allies play no part in the committee’s work because Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the leader of the House of the Republicans, chose not to appoint anyone to the panel after Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed some of his initial choices. had rejected. The president has not otherwise refuted the account of his refusal to act that day.
But his political action committee did run an article Monday recalling a report by a Pentagon inspector general from last November, noting that Mr. Trump had told his secretary of defense three days before January 6 that many protesters would and that he had to make sure there was enough security in place to make it a safe event.
As the hearings have progressed, Biden has mostly not commented, let alone Mr. Addressed Trump by name, focusing instead on his own agenda. But some Democrats are disappointed that he has been so quiet on the matter.
Mr. Biden didn’t seem at all hesitant in Monday’s comments to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, delivered from a lectern bearing the presidential seal and an American flag behind him.
“On Jan. 6, we relied on law enforcement to save our democracy,” the president said. “We have seen what has happened. The Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, other law enforcement agencies were attacked and attacked before our very eyes. Spied, sprayed, stomped on, brutalized. Lives were lost. And for three hours, the defeated former president of the United States watched it all happen as he sat in the comfort of the private dining room next to the Oval Office.
“While he did,” Biden added, “brave law enforcement officers were subjected to medieval hell for three hours, dripping with blood, surrounded by massacres, face to face with an insane mob who believed the lies of the slain. president.”