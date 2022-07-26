Biden Lashes Trump Over Jan. 6, Saying He ‘Lacked the Courage to Act’

Instead, according to testimonials, Mr. Trump spent the afternoon watching the violence unfold on Fox News and resisting aides who kept begging him to take action. A call from a Pentagon official to coordinate a response initially went unanswered because “the president didn’t want anything done,” according to a White House attorney whose story was presented at the hearing. The tweets and video he eventually released did not condemn the attack and in some cases seemed to add fuel to the fire.

Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings

Mr. Trump and his allies play no part in the committee’s work because Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the leader of the House of the Republicans, chose not to appoint anyone to the panel after Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed some of his initial choices. had rejected. The president has not otherwise refuted the account of his refusal to act that day.

But his political action committee did run an article Monday recalling a report by a Pentagon inspector general from last November, noting that Mr. Trump had told his secretary of defense three days before January 6 that many protesters would and that he had to make sure there was enough security in place to make it a safe event.

As the hearings have progressed, Biden has mostly not commented, let alone Mr. Addressed Trump by name, focusing instead on his own agenda. But some Democrats are disappointed that he has been so quiet on the matter.