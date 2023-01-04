Biden laments House speaker chaos: ‘Not a good look’

By Zeke Miller | Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said the inability of House Republicans to unite behind a speaker candidate, preventing the chamber from starting its legislative work, was “embarrassing” and “not a good look” for the country.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday before traveling to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year’s bipartisan infrastructure bill with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden said of the Republicans: “I hope they get their get things right.” Biden said that “the rest of the world is watching” the chaotic scenes on the House floor, but that his focus was on “getting things done.”

“That’s not my problem,” the Democratic president said of the speakers’ vote. “I’m just embarrassed that it’s taking so long.” He declined to say whether he had a choice for the speaker’s job, adding “I have no idea” who will prevail.

The House Republicans’ chosen candidate for the job, Kevin McCarthy of California, failed to secure the required majority on three ballots on Tuesday — the first time in a century that a speaker was not selected on the first ballot. The elected members would return to the chamber for additional votes on Wednesday.

A speaker is required for the prospective members to be sworn in and for the business of the chamber to begin.