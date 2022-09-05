Biden labels MAGA Republicans ‘Trumpies’ and calls heckler an ‘idiot’ in Wisconsin Labor Day speech

President Joe Biden rolled out a new moniker for MAGA Republicans on Labor Day during a lively speech in which he also backtracked on comments suggesting Donald Trump’s supporters believe in “semi-fascism.”

During his Wisconsin address on Monday, the president denounced the former president’s followers as “Trumpies” and claimed that politicians from the GOP’s “far right” are “coming for your Social Security” and destroying workers’ pensions.

At one point, Biden was interrupted by a heckler — even though he told Secret Service to “let him go.”

“Everyone has the right to be an idiot,” the president said with a laugh.

And despite making it clear early on that “not every Republican is a MAGA Republican,” he later portrayed the critic and his ilk as working to “destroy democracy.”

“The biggest contrast to some MAGA Republicans, the far right… the Trumpies… is that these MAGA Republicans in Congress are also coming for your Social Security,” Biden said.

Later, at a second event in Pittsburgh, Biden ripped into MAGA again, saying of Trump, “It’s clear which way he wants to go. It’s clear how the new MAGA Republicans are,” they call “very extreme.”

“You can’t call yourself a democracy if you don’t count the votes legitimately cast,” Biden said.

He also gave a shout-out to Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman — after Senate candidate Mandela Barnes failed to attend his event in Milwaukee.

“If I have to get into a foxhole, I want John Fetterman with me. You know what, I want John to be with me. I sincerely mean that,” Biden said of Fetterman, who has been in a campaign fight with Trump-backed candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The 79-year-old leader has stepped up his rhetoric against the former president and his allies in recent days, since he made a fiery debut on the mid-term campaign trail in Bethesda, Maryland late last month.

It was at a private donor event there that the president compared MAGA Republican beliefs to semi-fascism, receiving immediate backlash from all factions on the right.

Speaking back to those comments Monday, he said, “I want to be very clear up front. Not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with mainstream Republicans my entire career.”

“But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to step back — filled with anger, violence, hatred and division,” the president said. ‘But together we can and must choose a different path: forward.’

Later, however, Biden turned the heat up again when the heckler who interrupted his speech was pulled back by security.

“Democrats, Republicans and mainstream – Republicans and independents, we need to be stronger and more determined and more committed to saving American democracy,” the president pleaded over the commotion.

“And the MAGA Republicans – that guy outside that door – are destroying democracy. Because democracy is at stake.’

The president was impassioned as he repeatedly drummed up Republican lawmakers — including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson — for voting against his agenda, including the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

He also attacked the GOP for opposing the Butch Lewis Act, a provision in the COVID-19 pandemic-era US bailout that protected the pensions of about 10 million union workers.

Biden claimed Republicans backing the bill voted against it over re-election concerns.

“Not a single Republican congressman has voted to protect your pensions — not one. And by the way, I know many wanted to vote for it. They are afraid of losing primaries in this new Republican Party,” he said.

Biden praised the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act — a bill for climate and health care spending passed without any Republican backing — thundered: “We beat pharma this year, and it mattered. We’ve finally beaten Pharma.’

Notably absent from the event was Democrat Mandela Barnes, the Wisconsin lieutenant governor who is running in November to overthrow GOP Senator Johnson.

Biden said at the start of his remarks that Barnes “couldn’t be here,” but “will be your next United States senator.”

Barnes’ campaign told DailyMail.com that the Democratic official participated in other Labor Day events in his state.

“The lieutenant governor appreciates the president coming to Wisconsin to honor the labor movement in our state,” spokeswoman Maddy McDaniel said in an email.

“Mandela joined the Milwaukee parade and then went on to support workers in Wisconsin at statewide events, including in Racine, where UAW Local 180 has been on strike for more than 100 days.”

It comes at a time when Democrats across the country are experiencing a surge in approvals, which is relatively unusual for the party in power during a midterm election year.

Biden’s own assessment of his job approval had recovered in recent weeks, though Democrats in swing states and districts still appear to be cautious, especially as the president ramps up his anti-Trump rhetoric.

“When I say democracy is at stake, I mean literally what I’m saying. You can’t say you support law enforcement and call the people who attacked the police on January 6 ‘patriots’. This was an attack on American democracy,” the president said in Wisconsin, referring to Trump’s support for the Capitol riots.