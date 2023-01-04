Biden knocks ’embarrassing’ vote of the House Speaker

President Biden on Wednesday called it “shameful” that the vote for House Speaker “is taking so long” after three ballots the day before in which Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the leadership position and left the new Congress in doubt. “It’s kind of embarrassing that it’s taking so long, and the way they treat each other,” Biden told reporters outside the White House ahead of a trip to Kentucky.

“How do you think this looks for the rest of the world?” he added. “It doesn’t look good, not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together. When asked about the chaos surrounding the House Republican Conference, which can’t reach a consensus on who they want their leader to be, Biden replied, “That’s not my problem.”

The White House insisted the day before that the president would not “insert” himself into the election of the chairman, noting that he was familiar with congressional proceedings given Biden’s decades in the Senate. Biden heads to Kentucky on Wednesday to join Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to tout an infrastructure bill, a rare display of a Republican leader alongside the president.

McConnell was sworn in Tuesday as the longest-serving Senate Majority Leader in history after leading the chamber’s Republican Conference for 16 years. The House, meanwhile, remains in limbo as conservative GOP members continue to unite around McCarthy, the first speaker candidate not to win on the first ballot in a century.

The lack of a speaker means no congressmen can be sworn in, bringing the chamber’s business to a halt. Earlier on Wednesday, former President Trump weighed in on the matter, appeal to House Republicans to support McCarthy for the Speakership. Trump, who has announced he is running for president again, said House Republicans need to “make the deal” and “get the win.”