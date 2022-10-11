Biden is SUED by Republican AGs who accuse government of ‘censoring’ negative news on social media

The Republican Attorneys General of Louisiana and Missouri accuse the Biden administration of having worked “hand in hand” with social media giants to “censor” news reports that paint a negative image of the White House.

“During this case, we have uncovered a disturbing amount of collusion between Big Tech and Big Government,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement Monday.

“This blatant attack on our First Amendment will be met with an equally sincere defense of the rights of the American people.”

The 164-page lawsuit was filed late last week, but an updated filing on Monday indicates Republican officials are expanding their legal efforts to target 47 other government departments, agencies and officials in addition to the 20 defendants originally named.

President Joe Biden, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Nina Jankowicz, who was destined to lead Biden’s now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board, are among dozens of defendants named in the lawsuit.

They said the head of Biden’s now-defunct Disinformation Governance Board “has called for more aggressive censorship of election-related messages by social media platforms, and suggested that social media censorship of election-related messages should never be eased or reduced.”

Council critics had labeled it “Orwellian” and had derided Jankowicz as the White House’s “Mary Poppins of thesinformation” after a social media outlet surfaced of her chanting the dangers of misinformation to the tune of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

It is also central to the Republican-led trial, in which Jankowicz is accused of arranging a “cozy” meeting between Twitter executives and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as other top officials, over “public-private partnerships” and election security. to discuss. .

“Jankowicz has called for more aggressive censorship of election-related messages by social media platforms, and has suggested that social media censorship of election-related messages should never be eased or reduced,” the lawsuit said.

Other topics that the Biden administration has been accused of working on censorship include stories about COVID-19 and more recently the insistence by White House officials that the US economy is not headed for a downturn.

‘[S]Social media platforms are beginning to censor criticism of the Biden administration’s attempt to redefine the word “recession” in light of recent news that the U.S. economy has suffered two consecutive quarters of GDP cuts,” the lawsuit alleges.

It references a Fox News article about Facebook monitoring an economist who claimed the US was in recession.

Defendants’ conduct alleged herein has created, with extraordinary effectiveness, a situation in which Americans seeking to exercise their fundamental right of free speech to criticize the President of the United States are subject to aggressive prior restraint by private companies acting on the orders of officials.’

The attorneys general argue that such coverage is “unbearable” by First Amendment standards.

Examples of Social Media ‘Censorship’ in the Louisiana and Missouri Lawsuit On April 8, 2021, YouTube “deleted a video in which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a handful of medical experts,” including plaintiffs Bhattacharya and Kulldorff, “questioned the effectiveness of wearing masks for children to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” to stop. .”‘ On August 10, 2021, “YouTube Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) will ban new videos to the site for seven days after the eye doctor posted a video last week arguing that most masks ‘don’t work’ against the coronavirus.” ‘ “Twitter has permanently suspended prominent lockdown critic Alex Berenson’s account, despite repeated reassurances from high-level Twitter executives that his account was safe just days after Dr. Fauci had labeled him a danger because he suggested that young people could reasonably refuse the vaccine. ‘ Perhaps most infamously, social media platforms censored a New York Post exposé on Oct. 14, 2020, about the contents of the laptop of (then-candidate Biden) Hunter Biden, which had been abandoned in a Delaware repair shop and contained compromising photos. and email communications about corrupt foreign business deals. As the New York Post reported at the time:[b]Other Twitter and Facebook took extraordinary censorship measures against The Post on Wednesday for their revelations about Hunter Biden’s emails.

They also accuse the White House and related entities of conducting “open and explicit censorship schemes.”

“After years of threatening and persuading social media platforms to censor views and speakers disapproved of by the left, senior government officials in the executive branch have entered a phase of open collusion with social media companies to suppress unfavorable speakers, views and content on social media platforms under the Orwellian guise of stopping so-called “disinformation”, “misinformation” and “misinformation,” the court said.

Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt also plan to ask the court Friday to force several “key defendants” to be impeached.

They accused the 67 defendants of balancing power against social media companies by giving them certain benefits and then threatening to take them away if the tech executives didn’t stick to the agreements.

The lawsuit argues that the censorship of social media stories is detrimental to the American public’s access to information, given the number of people who rely on such platforms to get their daily news.

It also suggests comments of hypocrisy in which topics are considered problematic.

For example, Schmitt and Landry argue that YouTube’s disinformation policy is “overtly content and point of view biased” because it censored topics related to 2020 election fraud allegations, but not videos that claimed there had been debunked links between the Donald Trump and Russia since then. circulated during the 2016 elections.

“Defendants in this case, who are colluding and coordinating with each other, have also directly coordinated and colluded with social media platforms to identify unfavorable speakers, views and content and thus obtained the actual censorship and suppression of free speech,” Landry and Schmitt claim.

DailyMail.com has contacted the White House for comment.