Biden is still testing POSITIVE for coronavirus his doctor says after the president returned to work

President Joe Biden “unsurprisingly” tested positive for COVID-19 again on Sunday after his case recovered over the weekend.

The update from White House physician Kevin O’Connor claims Biden is feeling fine and has not noticed any changes, continuation, emergence or presence of symptoms associated with his coronavirus case.

Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday after testing negative twice and Wednesday and returning to work in person after less than a week of isolation and working from the White House residence.

The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that five days after initial diagnosis, an asymptomatic person can end isolation.

It’s not clear if there are any treatments, O’Connor just noted that he will continue to monitor the condition and report to the White House.

President Joe Biden still tests positive for COVID-19, White House doctor said Sunday

Biden released a 12-second video of the residence on Saturday after his doctor revealed the rebound case to give a “quick update” and show off his work-from-home situation on the balcony overlooking the South Lawn. Beside him lay his commander of the German Shepherd Dog.

“Hello folks, Joe Biden here,” the president said in the video. Tested positive this morning. I will be working from home for the next few days. And I feel good too, everything is fine. But the commander and I have some work to do.’

In a memo released Saturday, Dr. O’Connor, that the president is not experiencing any new symptoms and “continues to feel good.”

Biden released a “quick update” in the form of a video posted to Twitter in which he confirmed the positive rebound test and said he would return to working from isolation at the White House residence alongside his dog Commander

O’Connor warned of the possibility of a test “rebound,” which could occur in a small percentage of patients who, like Biden, were taking the antiviral drug PAXLOVID as part of their treatment for COVID.

At least one prominent physician, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, has warned that up to 40 percent of those taking a course of PAXLOVID will test positive for the virus again within 30 days.

dr. Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University Hospital, tweeted, “I think this was predictable” after the positive test.

“The previous data suggesting a ‘rebound’ Paxlovid positivity in the low single digits is outdated and with BA.5 likely 20-40% or even higher,” he added.

Some experts have said that the current treatment cycle of three pills twice a day for five days is too short a period of time to clear the coronavirus from the patient’s body.