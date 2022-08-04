Biden is STILL testing COVID positive: Physician says he ‘feels very well’

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid again on Thursday and faces another day in isolation as his diagnosis continues.

He has shown minor signs that he is ready to leave the second floor residence of the White House, where he has lived with his dog Commander while he recovers. First lady Jill Biden is in Delaware.

“I wish I was with you in person, honestly,” Biden said during a virtual meeting at the White House on Wednesday. “But I’ll get there.”

Biden, 79, still has “the occasional cough,” but that’s improving. Furthermore, he is free of symptoms, said Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

On Wednesday, O’Connor noticed that Biden was working out.

President Biden’s ‘very occasional cough’ is improving, even as he continues to test positive for coronavirus

He is holding a virtual event with business and union leaders on Thursday.

Biden made an appearance via zoom at events this week, including Wednesday as he attended the first meeting of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, led by Vice President Kamala Harris.

He also delivered an evening speech from the White House residence to announce that a US attack had taken out Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The president’s isolation comes at a critical time. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer hopes to deliver a major “reconciliation vote” on the deal he negotiated with Senator Joe Manchin to spend billions on climate programs and introduce a corporate tax rate of at least 15 percent.

But the White House appears to be planning to host personal events soon.

Biden will sign the 2022 PACT bill in the Rose Garden next Monday, the White House announced.

The legislation, which expands health care for military veterans exposed to toxic burns, passed the Senate by an overwhelming 86 to 11 vote on Tuesday night. The Chamber is already working on it.

Joe Biden took part in a ‘light workout’ on Wednesday

Biden’s isolation came at a pivotal time, and included his announcement of the strike that eliminated al-Zawahiri

Next Tuesday, Biden will sign the CHIPS bill, the White House said.

White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor gave his latest update on the president’s condition

It is not entirely clear how long the president will remain grounded. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said there are no CDC guidelines for people who get ‘rebound’ COVID cases after a previous infection.

Biden first tested positive for Covid on July 21 and experienced mild symptoms.

He tested negative on July 27 and returned to work in the West Wing, wearing a face mask.

He tested positive again on July 30 with a rebound case of Covid and has been in isolation ever since.

He last saw First Lady Jill Biden on July 20 and spent a lot of time with the couple’s canine commander while working from his upstairs office.

Biden took Paxlovid during his battle with covid, and a small percentage of patients taking the antiviral drug have a rebound case of the virus.